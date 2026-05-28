Randy Santos Sentenced to 20 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal Beating Spree

Randy Santos, a 31-year-old man, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for fatally beating four sleeping men on the streets in 2019 in New York. The victims were homeless and doing nothing but sleeping.

Randy Santos , right, and his attorney Arnold Levine appear in court after he was sentenced for fatally beating four sleeping men on the streets in 2019, in New York, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responds to questions during a press conference, in his office in New York, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Alfred Peterson, left, prepares to shake hands with Arnold Levine, defense attorney for Randy Santos, after Santos was sentenced in court for fatally beating four sleeping men on the streets in 2019, in New York, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

There was no one in the courtroom on Thursday to speak on behalf of the four men Randy Santos killed. No anguished friends or relatives to tell the judge about his abruptly shortened lives. No one to confront Santos face-to-face about his psychosis-fueled rampage through Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood nearly seven years ago, or to hear him apologize. Santos, convicted in February of first-degree murder, sat solemnly between his court-appointed lawyers, listening through headphones as a Spanish interpreter translated the proceeding.

A Chinatown activist who arranged Kok’s funeral watched quietly from the courtroom gallery, a few feet from Santos’ family. Addressing the court in English, the 31-year-old pleaded for a sentence short enough to allow him to ‘be somebody’ after prison. He told the judge that his mind — which his lawyers said had deluded him into believing he had to kill 40 people or would die himself — ‘is much better now’ with daily medication.

And he promised to use his time in prison to finish school, improve his English and learn a trade.

‘I just want to say, I’m very sorry for what I did,’ Santos said. ‘I apologize to the people for what I did. I feel very bad about what I did. I wish it never happened.





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Randy Santos Fatal Beating Spree Homelessness Mental Illness Narcotics Abuse First-Degree Murder Attempted Murder Surveillance Video Homicide Sentence Courtroom Press Conference Activist Victim Impact Statements Sentence Short Enough To Allow Him To ‘Be Some Daily Medication Finish School Improve English Learn A Trade Apologize To The People For What He Did Feel Very Bad About What He Did Wish It Never Happened

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