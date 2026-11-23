Newman joins other composers including Quincy Jones, Danny Elfman and Stephen Schwartz in receiving the honor.

Randy Newman performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.is set to receive the Society of Composers and Lyricists’ lifetime achievement award during the organization’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles next month, the SCL announced Monday.

Marvin Hamlisch and Earle Hagen, meanwhile, will both be posthumously inducted into the SCL’s Hall of Fame. Jon Batiste will receive the Ambassador Award during the SCL’s New York holiday party, while Brent McCorkle will get the Trailblazer Award at the organization’s Nashville party. Newman joins a prestigious list of iconic composers, including Stephen Schwartz, Danny Elfman and Quincy Jones, who’ve received the SCL’s lifetime achievement honor.

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One of the most lauded songwriters and composers of his generation, as a film composer, Newman has contributed the score for more than 30 films, most notably for Pixar hits including the'Toy Story 5' Review: Joan Cusack's Cowgirl Jessie Takes the Lead to Impart a Sweet Lesson About the Rewards of Physical Play Over Screen Time“The SCL Lifetime Achievement Award and these other special honors were created to recognize and acknowledge a select group of music creators with significant contributions to our profession and music community,” SCL president Ashley Irwin said.

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“Their achievements will be used as the ultimate standard for future generations of media composers and songwriters. ” Other than the artist awards, the SCL will also honor senator Dick Durbin at its Chicago holiday event, bestowing Durbin the Excellence in Advocacy award. He follows senator Marsha Blackburn, who was given the honor last year. SCL’s New York party will take place Dec. 1 at the Cutting Room, while the Chicago party is set for Dec. 3 at iO Theater.

The Nashville party is at Ocean Way Studios on Dec. 5, and the final party will take place in L.A. on Dec. 9 at the Skirball Cultural Center.