Composer Randy Newman receives the 2026 SCL Lifetime Achievement Award at the 37th Annual SCL Holiday Dinner on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles.

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) has announced that Randy Newman is set to receive the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious honor will be presented during the organization's 37th Annual SCL Holiday Dinner in Los Angeles. The event is scheduled to take place on December 9 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Recognition of a Pioneering Composer

The SCL selected Randy Newman for this top accolade due to his extensive and influential career in music composition and songwriting. As a highly decorated artist, Newman's work has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The award acknowledges his significant contributions to the profession and serves as a benchmark for future generations of media composers.

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Event Details and Venue Information

The celebration will occur at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Guests are expected to arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the festivities. The venue has been chosen to host this annual gathering of industry professionals and music creators.

Other SCL Honors and Recipients

Alongside the Lifetime Achievement Award, the SCL announced several other special honors for 2026. The SCL Ambassador Award will be presented at the SCL New York City Holiday Party. This specific ceremony is taking place at The Cutting Room on December 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

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Additionally, the SCL Excellence in Advocacy Award will be bestowed upon a recipient at the SCL Chicago Holiday Party. This event is scheduled for December 3 at iO Theater - The Clybourn. The party runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This award recognizes leading advocates who champion the rights of music creators. It follows the precedent set by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who received the award in 2025.

Furthermore, Composer and film director Brent McCorkle will receive the 2026 SCL Trailblazer Award. This presentation will occur at the SCL Nashville Holiday Party. The event is held at Ocean Way Studios on December 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Trailblazer Award acknowledges composers who pioneer scoring for film, television, and visual media in Nashville. Past recipients of this specific honor include Steve Dorff, Steve Schnur, Brian D. Siewert, and Paul Mills.

Historical Context and Leadership Statement

Previous Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Stephen Schwartz, Charles Fox, Giorgio Moroder, Quincy Jones, Danny Elfman, Bill Conti, Lalo Schifrin, Philip Glass, Alan Menken, and Ginny Mancini. In making the announcements, Ashley Irwin, president of the SCL, stated that these awards recognize select music creators with significant contributions to the community. She emphasized that their achievements will set the ultimate standard for future generations.