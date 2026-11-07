Randy Lee Young Sentenced to 15 Years for Child Abuse Crimes

Pierce County resident Randy Lee Young receives 15 years in federal prison and 20 years supervised release after conviction for attempting to entice minors and producing child sexual abuse material.

Randy Lee Young, a 40-year-old resident of Pierce County, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday following his conviction for attempted enticement of a minor and the production of child sexual abuse images. The sentencing occurred in U.S. District Court in Seattle, where federal prosecutors detailed the severe nature of his crimes against children. Judge Lauren King delivered the sentence after reviewing extensive evidence of Young's predatory behavior and his explicit intent to exploit young victims. The case highlights the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute individuals who seek to harm minors through digital communications and in-person meetings.

The Arrest and Undercover Operation

Young was taken into custody on November 16, 2024, after engaging in communications with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as the mother of two young girls, specifically aged 8 and 11. Investigators documented that Young exchanged messages with the officer over a span of several days, during which he expressed clear intentions to meet the children for sexual activity. Acting on this information, authorities tracked Young as he traveled from his home in Pierce County to Marysville, a city located significantly north of his residence, with the specific purpose of locating the minors.

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The operation culminated when Young arrived at the pre-designated meeting location, where he was immediately arrested by federal agents. This targeted intervention prevented the planned contact between Young and the children posing as his intended victims. The successful execution of this sting operation relied on close coordination between federal investigators and local resources to ensure the safety of the children involved and to secure the necessary evidence to build a robust criminal case against the defendant.

Evidence of Additional Victims and Abuse

Following his arrest, a comprehensive forensic examination of Young's cellphone revealed a disturbing pattern of behavior that extended beyond the undercover operation. Investigators uncovered digital evidence linking Young to a separate victim, a 13-year-old girl from Southwest Washington, who had already been subjected to sexual abuse. The forensic data indicated that Young had met this girl online and subsequently traveled to her hometown on seven separate occasions throughout October and November 2024.

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During these repeated visits, Young recorded sexual encounters with the minor, fully aware of her age. This discovery significantly escalated the severity of the charges against him, transforming the case from an attempted crime into one involving actualized abuse. The existence of these recordings provided concrete proof of the harm inflicted on the victim and demonstrated Young's systematic approach to grooming and exploiting children over an extended period. The volume of evidence gathered from the device played a pivotal role in establishing the facts during the sentencing proceedings.

Judicial Sentencing and Stakeholder Reactions

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Lauren King emphasized the gravity of the offenses and acknowledged the courage of the 13-year-old victim who cooperated with investigators. Judge King explicitly stated that the responsibility for the crimes rested solely with Randy Lee Young, isolating him as the sole agent of the harm caused to the victim and her family. The court's determination reflected the severity with which the justice system views the exploitation of minors and the deliberate use of technology to facilitate such crimes.

U.S. Attorney Floyd, representing the federal prosecution, highlighted the danger Young posed to the community and the necessity of his removal from society. Floyd noted in a public statement that Young's intentions were unambiguous during his communications with the undercover officer and that his arrest led to the discovery of a child who had already been victimized. FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge W. Mike Herrington further underscored the importance of pursuing online predators, noting that the evidence found on Young's phone demonstrated repeated abuse of a child and reinforced the critical need for vigilant law enforcement action in the digital space.

Long-Term Consequences and Supervision

In addition to the 15-year prison term, Judge King ordered Randy Lee Young to serve 20 years of supervised release upon his eventual release from incarceration. This extended period of supervision is designed to monitor his behavior and ensure compliance with strict conditions aimed at preventing future offenses. The lengthy supervised release period reflects the long-term risk assessment conducted by the court and the federal justice system regarding individuals convicted of sexual crimes against minors.

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A separate hearing is scheduled for February 2027 to determine the amount of restitution owed to the 13-year-old victim. This future proceeding will address the financial compensation required for the harm suffered by the victim and her family. In a victim impact statement submitted to the court, the mother of the 13-year-old described the profound loss experienced by her daughter, stating that Young had stolen her child's sense of safety, trust, and parts of her childhood that cannot be regained. The case was investigated by the FBI Seattle Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, with assistance from the Renton Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cecelia Gregson.