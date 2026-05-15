Randy Jackson sparks health fears as American Idol star appears frail on TV show

Randy Jackson, a former American Idol judge and star, has seemed to turn heads with his recent frail appearance on the Fox show, sparking concerns about his health.

American Idol star Randy Jackson has sparked health fears after a recent frail TV appearance, leaving fans worried as he returned to the Fox show earlier this month as a guest mentor for the season 24 semi-finalists.

The reality show judge, 69, who has lost more than 100lbs following a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, was seen greeting contestants while sat down in a chair, looking gaunt in the face and speaking with a hoarse voice. Concerned fans took to social media to enquire about the star's health, claiming he looks 'weak and frail' and questioning whether he could stand up unaided.

Jackson is best known for his role as a superstar judge on the Fox reality show from 2002-2013 and has recently sparked health fears after a frail TV appearance. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Randy Jackson for comment and has yet to hear back. In 2023, many became concerned about Jackson's health after new images emerged in which his face looked extremely thin





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Randy Jackson American Idol Star Frail TV Appearance Health Fears Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis

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