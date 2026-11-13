Randy Arozarena to Red Sox? Boston Fans Might Want to Pump Brakes

The Boston Red Sox have been a team that has been connected to Seattle Mariners star Randy Arozarena.

Jul 31, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare a team that has been consistently linked to big-name free agents and trade candidates throughout the offseason so far. When you're a big-market team that can realistically contend for a World Series in 2027, that's going to happen. The, but Boston hasn't struck a big deal yet.

Also read Mariners Could Skip a Randy Arozarena Deal Only to Pay Up for Seiya Suzuki

One name that has been out there in rumors and speculation that we actually have"Sources indicate the Phillies aren’t looking to add another player in his 30s to an aging roster," Divish and Jude wrote.

"The Red Sox would be an ideal fit, but their front office has hinted to Boston media about limited payroll flexibility. The Yankees and Mets aren’t afraid of the money, while the Blue Jays are always a possibility but are also carrying Anthony Santander’s five-year, $92.5 million contract he signed before the 2025 season.

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"Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arozarena is someone who absolutely takes the lineup to a higher level, at least in 2027, but with him being the top bat available in the open market, he's going to get a pretty penny this offseason.

Arguably, the price tag is going to be too high for what Boston should spend for a player who isn't a perfect fit. Right now, Boston is loaded in the outfield.this winter, Boston would still have a surplus of outfielders if it brought in Arozarena. He'd likely fit the club as a designated hitter more than an everyday outfielder. If you're going to pay a premium for a DH, arguably you need minimal question marks.in 2026.

But this is also a guy who batted .238 in 2025 and .219 in 2024. Are you getting the guy who hit .281 in 2026? Or, the guy from 2024 and 2025? The fact that there is even a question should steer Boston away from a massive deal, which he will likely land this winter.at this moment for the organization.

Arguably, this is for the best. The Red Sox have work to do, but Arozarena is an imperfect fit. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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