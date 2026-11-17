Well, we knew this day was coming. Randy Arozarena declined the Mariners’ one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday, according to Francys Romero. Arozare

Aug 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena reacts following the final out of the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectArozarena is coming off the best season of his career and has a chance to turn it into the biggest contract of his life. Of course he’s taking that chance. He should. We’d have been more surprised if he’d actually signed the qualifying offer.

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One year of Arozarena at that price would have been a deal worth taking, and extending the offer put the Mariners in line for a draft pick if he signs elsewhere this winter. Once the conversation turns to who’s willing to pay him deep into his 30s, we’d expect Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners to let the other teams duke it out. Take the money. Enjoy your new threads.

And to whoever signs the checks, we hope your fans are as excited about a 37-year-old DH in Year 6 as they are about a 32-year-old left fielder on Day 1. That’s the risk at the far end of a hypothetical deal like the one Scott Boras is out to land for Randy. The Mariners have every reason to sit this one out. Mariners fans should be able to live with that kind of decision.

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What we’d have a harder time swallowing is theJerry Dipoto Has to Replace What Randy Arozarena Did to a Lineup Arozarena hit 26 home runs, stole 26 bases and reached base at a .381 clip this year. He put up a career-best 148 OPS+ and scored 113 runs, more than anybody else in the American League. He’s in line to win a Silver Slugger. He put up numbers that’ll make Seattle miss him.

He could get aboard ahead of the part of the order you wanted up with a man on, then spend the next three pitches making the pitcher worry about a stolen base. On another night, he’d save everyone the trouble and put one over the fence himself. Think about what that does for Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh. An opposing pitcher can spend all afternoon going over how he wants to work the Mariners two stars.

And his evening could get derailed by Arozarena. Every pitcher's life is easier with 2026 Arozarena out of T-Mobile Park. They can put together a platoon, bring in a veteran or give somebody in the organization a longer look. There’s a version of this offseason where we’re perfectly happy with an inexpensive move in left.

The only way that happens is by adding an impact bat at third base. If the right trade comes along for an everyday bat with years of control, we’d hear out the case for dealing from the rotation, even knowing how quickly pitching depth can disappear. That $23.15 million offer matters because Seattle was willing to pay it if Arozarena said yes.

It tells us what the club could stomach for one season of a hitter it already knew, and it gives us something concrete to bring up if the front office spends the offseason hunting for a bargain. A trade might cost less in salary and more in players.

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A free-agent deal might cost more up front or require a few guaranteed years.sign that we give the Mariners credit for avoiding it before they’ve done anything with the opening he leaves behind. Avoiding a six-year commitment to a player entering his age-32 season may be a no-brainer. Finding a hitter who’ll make a difference in Year 1 takes more conviction, particularly when every good option costs something Seattle would prefer to keep. So let Arozarena get his bag.

We got a heck of a season out of him, and if another team wants to pay for the next six, we can wish him well and mean it. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division.

He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va. , and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game.

When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.