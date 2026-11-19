Heading to Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Grand Prix?

to host a live giveaway that gives one lucky fan the chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 2027 Monaco Grand Prix.

Mario Lopez attends the Marine Toys for Tots’ inaugural Legacy of Hope Gala at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City, Calif. , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Fans can stop by the East Harmon Fan Zone between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday to receive glowing LED balls. Lopez will host the “Feel It All” Live Draw as the LED balls go dark one by one, until just one remains illuminated — and its owner wins the luxury getaway.

Also read F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026: Celebrity Sightings, the Biggest Parties and Where to Watch, Stay, Shop and Dine (Updating)

“There’s nowhere on earth with an energy quite like Las Vegas during race week – and what Allwyn is doing in the Fan Zone is taking that excitement to a whole new level,” Lopez said. The winner will be whisked off to one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, the Monaco Grand Prix, with a guest, enjoying business-class flights, a luxury hotel stay and exclusive Paddock Club tickets.

Italian Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has already clinched the world championship. But the battle for second place remains alive, with Dutch star Max Verstappen, Britain’s George Russell and Lewis Hamilton among those fighting for the runner-up spot.

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Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls looks on ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de MonacoAllwyn’s partnership with Lopez comes as a survey, conducted by Censuswide, found nearly 30% of adults feel emotionally deflated and stuck in repetitive daily cycles. The survey, of 7,000 adults across five countries, found that 67% of people said “play” makes them feel more joyful, while 88% would like more “play” in their day-to-day lives.

Mario Lopez attends the Marine Toys for Tots' inaugural Legacy of Hope Gala at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City, Calif. , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls looks on ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco