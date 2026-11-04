Random House Announces Harriet the Spy Graphic Novel for April 2027

Random House Children's Books releases an official graphic novel adaptation of Harriet the Spy in April 2027, adapting Louise Fitzhugh's classic story.

Random House Children's Books and Delacorte Press have officially announced the release of a new graphic novel adaptation of Harriet the Spy. The book is scheduled to hit shelves on April 27, 2027. This project brings the beloved character and her world to life for a new generation of readers through visual storytelling.

Classic Story Gets Visual Adaptation

The original novel by Louise Fitzhugh remains one of the most enduring classics of children's literature. It has inspired generations with a heroine whose curiosity and unapologetic honesty changed how children saw themselves. More than six decades later, Harriet M. Welsch remains a fixture in classrooms and reading lists. The original work was named one of the New York Public Library's 100 Great Children's Books from the Last 100 Years.

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The new graphic novel retells the notebook scandal that defines the plot. Eleven-year-old Harriet plans to be a spy and writes down everything she knows about everyone. She records details about her classmates and best friends in her notebook. When she loses track of it, the book ends up in the wrong hands. Her friends discover the always truthful, sometimes awful things she wrote about them.

Harriet must now figure out how to put her life back together. She faces the challenge of repairing her friendships after the betrayal is revealed. The adaptation aims to capture the humor and hard truths of the original text. It presents the unforgettable characters in a format suited for modern audiences.

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Creators Honor Literary Legacy

Harriet Webster has adapted the story for this new medium. She works alongside illustrator Claudia Petrazzi who provides dynamic full-color artwork. The team sought to honor the source material rather than improve upon it. Editor Alison Romig emphasized the emotional weight of bringing this classic to life. She noted that the creators captured all the attitude and complexity of the original.

Webster expressed pride in sharing a first name with her literary hero. She cited the profound sense of self in Fitzhugh's protagonist as a comfort growing up. Petrazzi shared that she promised at age seventeen to make stories that help people feel less alone. She is excited to publish her work in the U.S. for the first time.

Romig described being overwhelmed with emotion when tasked with the adaptation. She stated that the goal was to honor the timeless nature of the character. The editorial team believes the new visuals will reintroduce Harriet to readers effectively. They aim to preserve the integrity of Fitzhugh's revolutionary narrative style.

Publication Details and Availability

The official release date for Harriet the Spy: The Graphic Novel is set for April 27, 2027. The publisher confirmed the collaboration between Random House Children's Books and Delacorte Press. This announcement marks the first time the story receives such a comprehensive visual treatment. Fans can expect the full-color art to match the tone of the written word.

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The project highlights the lasting impact of Fitzhugh's work on contemporary culture. It bridges the gap between mid-century literature and modern comic formats. The adaptation ensures that the notebook scandal remains relevant for future readers. Schools and libraries may add this version to their collections soon after release.