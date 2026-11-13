Randi Udell-Alper on Work-Life Integration

Randi Udell of London Jewelers says it's a customer service business where she and her family take everything to heart, and just does not turn off.

“Most kids went to the playground. I went to my stores and played with watch parts and gemstones, and I sat at the bench and played with the loops and strung pearls.

That was my playground,” said Randi, the daughter of Candy and Mark Udell and a member of the fourth generation of the family managing London Jewelers. She and husband Scott Alper also are the parents of three daughters — Sienna, Skye and Sylvie — who are members of the fifth generation that one day is likely to be involved. While attending Boston University, Randi created a small jewelry line and sold it to local stores.

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During college and after, she spent a few years working for other jewelry firms. She interned with David Yurman, studied at the Gemological Institute of America, and moved on to the Honora jewelry firm. Designing an Honora pearl jewelry line for QVC earned her the QVC Designer of the Year Award in 2004, solidifying her reputation as a talented jewelry designer with a strong fashion sense.

“This was an incredible privilege, and I didn’t take the responsibility lightly,” she recalled. “I grew up in this business watching my grandparents and my parents pour their heart and soul into it, and teach us the values of everything that this business is about. They taught us that success just isn’t about what you sell every day.

It’s about how you treat people and the trust and the relationships that you build, maintaining integrity, and what you carry with you every single day. ”world, trust among clientele is particularly important for a business because they often are expensive purchases tied to strong emotions, holidays, weddings and other special occasions, and technical aspects and characteristics of diamonds and gems are involved. Clients want to know that they’re getting what’s advertised and why they are paying what they’re paying.

“You’re celebrating people’s memories and celebrations, and you have to trust the person that you’re buying something from,” she said. There’s an intensity about Udell-Alper — the passion she has for the business is evident. As a London Jewelers vice president, she works alongside her mother every day. They designed the Victoria’s Secret “Fantasy” bras in 2011 and 2012, with hundreds of encrusted gems worth millions of dollars.

“We do all of the creative. We do all the jewelry buying. My mom and I do the marketing and the advertising with our team,” said Udell-Alper.

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“But we’re really involved in everything. We are involved with the watches. We’re involved in the events. I’m involved with personal styling and VIP clients.

I do all the social media. So there isn’t really an area that I’m not involved in. You dive in and you’re just working away all day. It’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Generally, working alongside family members can have its challenges. Maintaining a clear division of responsibilities is important. Business discussions can dominate the dinner table talk. Sibling rivalries can flare up over succession planning or who should do what.

But Udell-Alper says she sees clear benefits participating in a family-run business. For her, it’s a calling that transcends just getting the tasks on hand done.

“We have our disagreements here and there, but at the end of the day, our family is everything and we know it’s the greatest privilege in life to be together. We really don’t take anything for granted. This is so much more than just a business. I get to work alongside people that I love and I trust.

We have a shared sense of purpose. We’re not just working towards a sale or to be prepared for the next year. We’re building something to grow for the next generation. ” London Jewelers is commemorating its centennial this year, but it’s one of many milestones the Udell family celebrated through the years.

“When we celebrate success together, every milestone that we reach or new store that we open, it’s much more meaningful because we’re sharing it together,” said Udell-Alper. “We’re all building it together. We have the same, shared values and we have the same foundations of honesty, integrity, kindness, and giving back to the community. I think that it becomes a deeper, more emotional connection when you’re doing it with your family.

” The Udells are a very close family, she said.

“Not only do we work together, we also travel together,” to trade shows such as Watches and Wonders in Geneva and those in Las Vegas. “We celebrate holidays together. So it all makes us stronger. ” Capri is where the family typically vacations.

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Asked how London Jewelers has been able to stand the test of time, Udell-Alper said, there’s a “secret sauce,” but it’s an intricate recipe of interrelated ingredients.

“There’s so many things that set us apart from any other operation out there. Family involvement of most of us being in the stores and helping the clients on a daily basis, and our trust, integrity, our reputation is everything to us. We stand behind what we sell and the relationships we build, and also our secret sauce is the incredible selection from the world’s most prestigious jewelry and watch brands.

“We have it all under one roof. Nobody else has what we have under one umbrella. We also have something for everyone. London really is a one-stop shop.

We have something for everybody. We have very personalized service, and we have relationships that span over generations. The parents work with a certain group of people, and then my brother and I are working with their children, so it’s very special to have the relationships we have. ” Asked how the family intends to continue growing the business, she replied, “We always have plans.

We’re working on more stores. We’re working on more collaborations. We’re definitely taking everything to the next level. That’s what we do every day.

” London Jewelers, with stores in Manhasset, Southampton and East Hampton, N.Y. , as well as Short Hills, N.J. , is in an enviable position of catering to affluent populations that this year has continued to spend on discretionary categories of merchandise.

“Thank god, we’ve been doing great,” said Udell-Alper. “Obviously watches are on everybody’s radar, always, because it’s something that you can hand down to the next generation and it always keeps its value. I think other trends are just rarity and personalization. We can engrave anything while you wait.

We can customize jewelry. ” She said customers want “more meaningful purchases, something that feels special, not something generic. Also, we’re doing well with vintage and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. ” The business this year has been getting an extra lift through London Jewelers’ centennial-related special events and collaborations.

As she said, “We’ve had many events. We’ve had collaborations with watch companies. We’ve had designer spotlights. We did a huge trip to Botswana, Africa, to the diamond mines.

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