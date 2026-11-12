General Hospital Star Randall England Dies at 75 From Esophageal Cancer

Former General Hospital actor Randall England has died at age 75. His family confirms his passing in Los Angeles and requests donations to ECAN.

Randall England, the actor best known for his role as the scheming villain Jack Slater on General Hospital, has died at the age of 75. His family confirmed that he passed away in Los Angeles on September 25 after a battle with esophageal cancer.

While the family did not issue a formal medical statement regarding the specific cause of death, they directed all memorial contributions to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network. This organization focuses on research and advocacy for patients affected by this disease, strongly indicating it was the underlying condition.

Also read Randall England, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 75

England was born on September 22, 1951, in Oklahoma City. He attended the University of Oklahoma where he earned his degree before launching his career in the early 1970s as a model. He worked in major fashion hubs including New York, London, Zurich, Milan, and Los Angeles.

He later transitioned into acting and pursued formal training under notable instructors Kim Stanley and Stella Adler. His on-screen debut occurred in 1978 with an uncredited role in the television movie Ruby and Oswald. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Jack Slater during the mid-1980s.

Advertisement

The character appeared in more than 30 episodes of the long-running soap opera. England also appeared in two episodes of Baywatch in the late 1990s and provided voice work as Butler in the 2008 animated film Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

His final acting credit was in the 2018 film Shiner. Beyond screen work, he produced the documentary The Needs of Kim Stanley. He maintained a robust resume in live theater with roles in All My Sons and The Glass Menagerie.

His ensemble work in The Three Sisters earned him a Drama League Award for best ensemble cast. Fans of General Hospital and fellow actors have begun to pay tribute to his contributions to the industry since the news broke.

England is survived by his daughter Micaela Reed, grandchildren Katherine and Julian, his mother Catherine Burgess, and his sister Linda Baker. Supporters can honor his memory by donating to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network.