Rancho Temescal Estate Listed for $29 Million After Price Drop

The 4,270-acre Rancho Temescal estate in Ventura County is listed for $29 million, previously at $44 million. The Hollywood-famous property includes farms and venues.

The sprawling Rancho Temescal estate, a 4,270-acre property in Southern California known for hosting major film productions, has been listed for sale at $29 million. This significant reduction from its previous $44 million asking price in December 2025 positions the Ventura County landmark as a rare opportunity for investors and filmmakers alike.

Film History and Notable Actors

Bill McDavid of Hall and Hall handles the listing for the Rancho Temescal estate, which gained prominence through its use as a shooting location for high-profile movies. The property served as a backdrop for Brad Pitt's 2022 epic Babylon, a film exploring the early days of Hollywood, and Tom Cruise's 2005 sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds.

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The diverse geography of Rancho Temescal, including its foothills and mountain vistas, provided the perfect setting for these cinematic narratives. The estate's ability to mimic various terrains makes it a sought-after location for directors seeking authentic outdoor scenes without leaving the state.

Location and Geographic Features

Rancho Temescal is situated near the small community of Piru in Ventura County, offering a secluded environment surrounded by the Topatopa Range and Los Padres National Forest. The property is located just 45 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles and 60 miles southeast of Santa Barbara, providing easy access to major urban centers.

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The landscape features sweeping meadows, oak-studded hills, and creek beds that drain into Lake Piru and the Santa Felicia Dam. These natural assets contribute to the estate's aesthetic appeal and support its various agricultural and recreational uses, including citrus and avocado orchards.

Agricultural Revenue Streams

In addition to its cinematic value, the estate generates income through extensive agricultural operations and oil production. Chevron holds a lease to drill for oil and natural gas on 80 of the property's 4,270 acres, adding a steady revenue stream to the investment.

The ranch also dedicates significant acreage to farming, with 130 acres for lemon orchards, 180 acres for avocados, and 150 acres for row crops. This diverse agricultural portfolio ensures that the land remains productive and profitable for its next owner, regardless of tourism trends.

Event Venues and Equestrian Facilities

Rancho Temescal offers unique hospitality options through its 350-person event venue, The Corral, which attracts clients for rural California weddings. The venue includes a Champagne Barn for bridal parties and a Grass Paddock for ceremonies, set within the estate's picturesque grounds.

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The property also features 75 acres of equestrian facilities, including a central hacienda with 18 stalls, eight of which can be converted into bridal quarters. These amenities, combined with the main barn's lounge and offices, make Rancho Temescal a versatile destination for both private events and horse breeding operations.