Rancho Temescal Estate Hits Market for $29 Million After Price Cut

Rancho Temescal, a 4270-acre Southern California film set, is listed for $29 million. This historic Ventura County estate offers diverse revenue streams and celebrity history.

Rancho Temescal, a sprawling 4270-acre Southern California estate famous for hosting major film productions, is officially entering the real estate market for $29 million. Located in Ventura County near the small community of Piru, this iconic property offers a rare combination of cinematic history, agricultural potential, and luxury event facilities. The estate was previously listed in December 2025 at a significantly higher price point of $44 million, but the asking fee has now been reduced by $15 million to attract serious buyers with substantial capital.

Cinematic History and Location Details

The property serves as a premier backdrop for Hollywood due to its diverse and dramatic geography, which includes sweeping meadows, oak-studded hills, and mountain vistas. Its varied terrain has attracted major stars and directors for decades, most notably Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Pitt starred in the 2022 epic film Babylon, which depicts the early days of the Hollywood industry, while Cruise featured in the 2005 sci-fi thriller War of the Worlds, both of which utilized the ranch as a key shooting location.

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Geographically, Rancho Temescal is situated in a secluded valley surrounded by the craggy mountains of the Topatopa Range and the Los Padres National Forest. The estate extends to include the cool blue waters of Lake Piru and the Santa Felicia Dam. Its proximity to major urban centers makes it accessible, with the location being just a 45-minute drive northwest from Downtown Los Angeles and only 60 miles southeast of the coastal city of Santa Barbara.

Revenue Streams and Agricultural Assets

Beyond its cinematic appeal, Rancho Temascal operates as a multifaceted income-generating property with diverse economic assets. The listing highlights substantial agricultural operations, including 130 acres dedicated to lemon orchards and 180 acres used for avocado cultivation. Additionally, the ranchers manage 150 acres for row crops, which include various types of nursery stock. These agricultural zones provide a steady income stream separate from the property's tourism and event-based revenue.

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Equestrian operations form another significant pillar of the estate's business model. The property features 75 acres specifically designed for equestrian facilities, which have attracted numerous horse breeders and owners in recent years. The central hacienda includes a main barn with a gorgeous courtyard adorned by an ornate fountain. This facility contains 18 stalls, with 13 designated for horses and five converted into luxury quarters for brides and grooms during wedding events.

Event Venue and Luxury Amenities

The estate includes a dedicated 350-person event venue known as The Corral, which is designed to host large rural California weddings and community gatherings. This upscale round pen serves as a primary space for wedding parties, while the adjacent Champagne Barn offers a relaxed environment for brides to prepare before the ceremony. A large Grass Paddock provides a picturesque setting for wedding ceremonies, complemented by the main barn which houses additional quarters for the wedding party and staff.

Energy production also contributes to the estate's financial profile. The land is a source of oil and natural gas production, with Chevron holding a lease to drill on 80 of the property's 4270 acres. This industrial aspect provides a reliable revenue source that is independent of the property's agricultural or tourism activities. The listing emphasizes that these income streams are as varied as the geography, ensuring financial stability for the next owner.

Market Strategy and Brokerage Details

The listing is being managed by Bill McDavid, a director and real estate partner with Hall and Hall, a firm based in Missoula, Montana, that specializes in brokering ranches and farmland. McDavid is sharing the responsibilities for this transaction with Terry Hundemer of The Chickering Company. Their marketing strategy leverages the property's reduced price to appeal to buyers seeking a bargain on a world-renowned asset.

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The previous listing price of $44 million in December 2025 likely reflected the estate's prime location and extensive amenities, but the current $29 million valuation presents a competitive opportunity for high-net-worth individuals. Potential buyers can acquire a property that has served as a backdrop for two of Hollywood's biggest productions while simultaneously operating a viable agricultural and event business. The estate's timeless design and expansive land offer a unique lifestyle for those seeking privacy and prestige in Southern California.