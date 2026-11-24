Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' sequel could go even more Indian, director Ayan Mukerji said at IFFI alongside 'Minnal Murali' helmer Basil Joseph.

“I hope that we can make ‘Brahmastra 2’ even more Indian,” Mukerji said, adding that he hoped to draw more deeply from Indian mythology this time.

Mukerji was in conversation with Basil Joseph, the director of Malayalam-language superhero film “Minnal Murali,” at a session titled “The Epic Genres – Mythologies, Superheroes & New Worlds,” where the two made the case for homegrown fantasy franchises. WWE, Disney Team for 'Avengers: Doomsday'-Themed Worlds Collide, John Cena Classic “We have our own heroes which we call gods,” Joseph said when asked what makes Indian fantasy distinct.

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The West, he said, wrote its superheroes into comics, and he linked the genre’s pull to hope.

“The storytelling has always been around,” said Mukerji, pointing to Indian television, adding that vast territory remains untouched on the big screen. Mukerji credited advances in VFX with making such projects feel feasible. Joseph had little time for AI as a creative shortcut.

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“AI is not creating anything new; it’s reproducing,” he said, predicting that the future will be “all about originality. ” “I was discovering the kind of film I was trying to make,” Mukerji said of “Brahmastra,” the Hindi-language fantasy released in 2022 with Kapoor as Shiva. The film started life as “a slightly more intimate coming-of-age film” called “Dragon” before growing in budget, effects work and scope.

“Some people liked the film, some people didn’t. But the audience is very smart and you have to respect their reaction even if it doesn’t go in your favor,” he said. Looking back, Mukerji said that spending so much time with “Brahmastra” in post-production had led him to cut scenes and actors’ pauses too sharply for the theatrical release. He later restored some of them in the streaming version.

“Overthinking is not always improving,” he said. Joseph made “Minnal Murali,” set in the fictional village of Kurukkanmoola, within the budget of a Malayalam-language production. He pointed to the look of protagonist Jaison , drawn from the rural Kerala milieu, and a scarecrow face standing in for a villain’s disguise.

“All these ideas came from that restriction,” he said. Unable to lean on heavy VFX, his team chose to “get the basics right,” betting that a strong script would carry the film even where the effects fell short.

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“The restrictions made the film more innovative,” he said. In hindsight, Joseph said, “I got a little carried away with the villain of that film. ” He cautioned that filmmakers building new worlds “get too ambitious” and “overpack everything. ” His advice was to “keep it simple, be original and don’t try too hard to look cool.

” “Minnal Murali” was made for theaters, Joseph said, but the pandemic and theater closures led to its release on Netflix.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said, adding that while a sequel was planned if the film worked, for now he was busy with a different project. During the audience Q&A, Mukerji was asked to choose between Kapoor as Shiva in “Brahmastra” and as Rama in “Ramayana. ” He picked Rama.

The session closed on a note of mutual admiration, with Mukerji joking, “I’ll give Basil my next script to read and take some notes from him,” and Joseph responding, “I’ll give you mine. ”Berlinale Alum Sreemoyee Singh’s WAVES Film Bazaar Selection ‘Fireflowers,’ About a Mother’s Lost Singing Voice, Boards Dutch Co-Producer American Film Institute Establishes First Full-Ride Scholarship for Production Design