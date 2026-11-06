Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari discuss Ramayana and The Odyssey parallels

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari address similarities between Ramayana and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, highlighting the symbolic bow scene and cultural connections between the two epic films.

Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari have publicly addressed the striking narrative and visual parallels between their upcoming film Ramayana and Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey. The two epic stories share significant thematic ground, particularly regarding the pivotal role of a bow in their respective plotlines. This comparison has sparked conversation about the universal nature of mythological storytelling across different cultures and historical periods.

Director Notes Ancient Epic Inspirations

Speaking in an interview with ScreenRant, Nitesh Tiwari shared his perspective on the intersection of these two legendary tales. The director stated that Ramayana is the oldest epic and expressed his belief that Homer may have drawn inspiration from the Indian epic in some capacity. Tiwari noted that he noticed the equivalents in the Western adaptation and felt happy about the tribute. He believes this connection will make it easier for people to connect with the story when it reaches Western audiences.

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The director's view suggests a deep reverence for the source material and its potential influence on global literature. By acknowledging the potential link, Tiwari positions Ramayana as a foundational text that resonates beyond its geographical origins. This approach aims to bridge cultural gaps and foster a broader appreciation for the Indian narrative among international viewers.

Actress Highlights Symbolic Bow Scenes

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Rama, also weighed in on the similarities between the two films. He admitted that when he saw The Odyssey, he thought the story was derived from Ramayana. Kapoor described this as a sweet coincidence and stated that he loves The Odyssey. He also expressed his admiration for Christopher Nolan, emphasizing that working on Ramayana gave him a very different feeling.

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Kapoor highlighted the significance of the scene where Sita's father holds a ceremony to determine who is worthy of marrying his daughter. The challenge involves lifting a powerful bow, and Rama ultimately takes part in this moment. Kapoor described the experience as giving him goosebumps while performing the scene. Although the prop was not heavy, he acted as if it was and felt a weird current going up and down his body while lifting it above his head.

The actor's description of the physical and emotional experience adds depth to the portrayal of Rama. It underscores the iconic nature of the moment and the reverence with which the filmmakers approach the material. This attention to detail helps convey the weight of the mythological significance to the audience.

Comparative Analysis of Heroic Archetypes

The comparison between the two films is particularly interesting given how both epics use a bow to highlight their central heroes. In Homer's Odyssey, Odysseus strings his bow and shoots an arrow through twelve axe heads. This act helps him reclaim his home from Penelope's suitors and reassert his authority. The scene is a critical moment of reunion and vengeance in the Greek narrative.

Meanwhile, in Ramayana, Rama lifts and breaks Shiva's bow to win Sita's hand in marriage. This event marks an important moment in Rama's larger journey and serves as a testament to his divine strength and worthiness. The parallel use of the bow in both stories serves to unify the themes of heroism, destiny, and the reclaiming of rightful places in the world.

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Production Details and Future Releases

Ramayana: Part One is currently playing in theaters, with a second installment set to continue the epic story. The film is the first part of an epic duology that brings the ancient Indian epic to the big screen. The story follows Prince Rama, his quest to rescue his wife Sita, and the ensuing battle against the demon king Ravana. The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Although there is no established historical consensus that Homer directly drew inspiration from Ramayana, the filmmakers believe the parallels could help Western audiences connect with the Indian story. The production team, including writer Shridhar Raghavan and producers Yash and Namit Malhotra, is dedicated to presenting this fantasy genre tale with high production values. While Christopher Nolan's adaptation makes several changes to Homer's original epic, the bow scene remains a notable connection between the two stories.