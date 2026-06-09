Ramsay and Wareing End 16-Year Feud to Co-Host New BBC Cooking Show

Celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing have reconciled after a long-standing conflict and are set to co-create a new daytime cooking series for BBC Two, focusing on home cooking and human stories.

Gordon Ramsay and his former protégé Marcus Wareing have reconciled after a 16-year feud and are collaborating on a new BBC Two daytime cooking series.

The chefs, who were once extremely close with Ramsay serving as best man at Wareing's wedding and godfather to his child, had a falling out around 2008 when Wareing sought to operate independently, leading to a legal dispute over their joint restaurant Pétrus. Their relationship deteriorated to the point where Wareing once said he hoped never to speak to Ramsay again.

However, the pair mended ties last year with an amicable dinner and social media reunion. The upcoming show, produced by Ramsay's company with Wareing as host, will focus on home cooking and personal stories. Wareing expressed excitement about working together again, noting it had been many years since they shared a kitchen. Ramsay described the concept as celebrating the kitchen as the heart of the home.

Their reconciliation follows years of public acrimony, including Wareing's 2011 revelations about verbal abuse and near-physical confrontations. Interestingly, Wareing later reflected that the feud was beneficial, pushing him to develop his own ambitions and career path separate from Ramsay's shadow. The collaboration marks a significant new chapter for both acclaimed chefs





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Gordon Ramsay Marcus Wareing BBC Cooking Show Chef Feud Reconciliation Pétrus Restaurant Masterchef

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