Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua underwent knee surgery on November 17, 2026. NFL insider Adam Schefter outlines the medical necessity and potential contract implications for the receiver.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has undergone surgical intervention to repair a knee injury sustained during the team's victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 8, 2026. NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed on his podcast that the procedure was performed on November 17, 2026, initiating a recovery timeline estimated at four to five months.

Medical Reasoning Behind Nacua Surgery

Adam Schefter explained that the medical decision was driven by the structural integrity required for Nacua to return to elite performance levels. Schefter stated that non-surgical healing would not have provided the stability needed, thereby limiting performance and increasing the risk of earlier degenerative changes in the joint. The surgery was deemed essential to repair the knee and prevent long-term athletic decline.

Also read Sean McVay on Puka Nacua's future with Rams: 'Can't say for certain anything'

Nacua Shares Positive Recovery Updates

The 25-year-old wide receiver has maintained a positive outlook during his rehabilitation, sharing updates on his Instagram page on Tuesday. Nacua posted a photograph of himself on a trainer's table alongside a breakfast burrito, using the single-word caption "Recovery." He also shared a personal image of himself with his son, again using the caption "Recovery" to highlight his mental resilience.

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NFL Future and Contract Questions

Adam Schefter indicated that the Los Angeles Rams organization intends to retain Puka Nacua for future seasons. Despite this stated plan, Schefter noted that significant questions regarding Nacua's contract status and role will likely be resolved during the upcoming offseason. The NFL insider suggested that while the team wants to keep the receiver, the actual execution of his contract remains to be determined.

Impact on Rams Roster and Season

The four-to-five-month recovery window means Puka Nacua will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season and potentially early portions of the 2027 schedule. His absence places additional responsibility on the Rams' offensive weapons following their November 8, 2026, win in Landover, Maryland. The team must now adjust their offensive strategies to accommodate the extended absence of their primary wide receiver.