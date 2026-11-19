Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but the ban runs concurrently with his injured reserve stint and he can return Dec. 14.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday. The suspension begins immediately and Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement Monday, Dec. 14, following the Rams game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The timing of the ban means Nacua will not miss any games he would not already miss because of a sprained MCL in his right knee and turf toe. He was placed on injured reserve last week, and NFL rules require a player on IR to miss at least four games before returning. Both the suspension and Nacua's IR stint run to Dec. 13, and he can return from both on Dec. 14.

Also read Rams star Puka Nacua suspended 3 games by NFL for conduct violations

The NFL said a player's injury designation does not delay discipline or prevent a suspension from being served, so the suspension begins when it is imposed. The league also said it does not consider a player's injury status when announcing discipline at the close of an investigation. The suspension will cost Nacua three game checks but no actual games because he is unable to play anyway.

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Financial Cost of the Suspension

The approximate amount the suspension will cost him is $961,166,000, a significant financial hit even though he would have been paid while on injured reserve. Nacua and the Rams had been awaiting his probable suspension for nearly a year, and it was finally announced during their bye week. He apologized last December for performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes during an internet livestream, claiming he did not understand what it meant.

He was then sued in March by a woman who claims he bit her on the arm and made an antisemitic statement during a night of partying on New Year's Eve. According to the filing, the incident occurred around New Year's Eve 2025, during which Nacua allegedly made an unprovoked antisemitic remark toward the woman during dinner and later bit her on the shoulder while riding in the same vehicle.

Nacua briefly entered a holistic rehabilitation facility during the offseason, and he told an interviewer before the Rams season opener that he had misused alcohol in the past. The NFL investigation probably centered on several key details and developments, including the civil lawsuit accusing Nacua of assault and battery. The scandals colored the rapid rise to stardom for a former fifth-round pick who has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first four seasons.

Puka Nacua Career Record

Nacua set the NFL record for yards receiving by a rookie in 2023, and he led the league in receptions last season while earning his first All-Pro nod. He has 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 51 games, with another 44 catches for 654 yards in six playoff games. Nacua is eligible for a hefty contract extension now, but he has played in just seven games during the final year of his rookie contract.

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He has made 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns this season, but Nacua also missed two games with a core muscle injury in September before hurting his knee on the final offensive play of the Rams win at Washington on Nov. 8. He was ruled out for an extended period after suffering that injury. Despite the injury absences of starting receivers Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams are on a four-game winning streak.

Rams Schedule and Return

They return from their bye to host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night. The Rams are 6-4 and will host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20, when Nacua is eligible to return both from IR and his suspension. Nacua joins a handful of players who have received disciplinary suspensions in recent years while they were also unable to play for other reasons.

The NFL has previously suspended and fined 49ers owner Jed York for a violation of the conduct policy tied to a prostitution arrest. Nacua seemingly emerges from this ugly episode with something of a best-case scenario, albeit a financially costly one. But even on that score, he is probably coming out ahead. The suspension for violating the Personal Conduct Policy will cost him three game checks but no actual games because he is not able to play anyway.

The cost of not being paid versus being on IR and getting paid is not a small amount. But as to in-game value and ability to help the Rams, this suspension serves Nacua and the Rams perfectly.