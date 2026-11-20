Rams receiver Puka Nacua requires MCL surgery, ending his season and boosting fantasy value for Davante Adams, Terrance Ferguson, and Tyler Higbee.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his injured MCL. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the procedure on Friday and stated that the star pass-catcher needs "a couple of months" to recover, a timeline that ends his season.

Nacua Surgery Ends Season Outlook

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Puka Nacua underwent surgery on his injured medial collateral ligament and declared him sidelined for "a couple of months." This timeline effectively removes Nacua from the regular season roster and leaves fantasy football managers scrambling to adjust their lineups ahead of Week 12. The decision comes after Nacua had been dealing with a knee sprain sustained in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

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Even before this surgical update, Puka Nacua was already limited by that knee injury. The "couple of months" recovery period now places his earliest realistic return around mid-to-late January, well after the NFL regular season concludes. Fantasy championships are typically decided by Week 17, making Nacua a non-factor for the current playoff push in standard redraft or single-season leagues.

Adams And Ferguson Boosted

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has been on injured reserve since rupturing his hamstring in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. The team is targeting his return around Week 12 or Week 13, at which point he will immediately step back into an alpha target share as Matthew Stafford's undisputed number one option. Adams will reclaim his role as the primary passing threat.

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Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson becomes an essential piece of the offensive scheme once he is cleared to play. Ferguson has been sidelined since Week 3 with an ankle injury and a subsequent practice hamstring setback. Sean McVay stated that the team plans to activate Ferguson from injured reserve and leave him on the active roster, assuming there are no further changes in circumstances.

Roster Implications For Managers

Fantasy managers in standard redraft or single-season leagues should safely drop Puka Nacua from their rosters immediately. There is no reason to let Nacua clog up a valuable bench slot during the fantasy playoff push given his late-season recovery timeline. Dynasty or keeper formats might stash him on an injured reserve spot for 2027, but standard leagues offer no reason to hold him.

As Davante Adams works his way back to 100 percent, Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield stands as the biggest beneficiary in the receiver room. Mumpfield paced the Rams wideouts with 81 receiving yards on three catches during the Week 10 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. He flashes big-play upside that makes him an intriguing speculative waiver wire add in deeper PPR leagues.

Higbee And Parkinson Benefits

The Los Angeles Rams are likely to lean heavily into their signature multi-tight-end sets with Nacua sidelined. Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will both see a noticeable bump in their target floor. Higbee found the end zone in Week 10 and remains Matthew Stafford's trusted safety valve in the red zone, making him a viable streaming tight end two option.

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Colby Parkinson is expected to continue seeing steady snaps and check-down opportunities until Terrance Ferguson is fully ramped up. The Rams are sitting at 6-4 coming out of their Week 11 bye and are preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25. These depth chart adjustments will be critical for the team's offensive output in the upcoming stretch.