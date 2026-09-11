Rams Place Puka Nacua on Injured Reserve Following Knee Injury Ahead of Trade Deadline

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to land on injured reserve with MCL and PCL sprains plus turf toe, leaving Los Angeles without its top two receivers and pushing the team to consider trade options.

The Los Angeles Rams confirmed Monday that star wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to be placed on injured reserve with an MCL and PCL sprain to his right knee, along with turf toe. Head coach Sean McVay announced the move shortly after Sunday's game, signaling a significant blow to the team's offensive depth. This development pushes the franchise to actively explore roster solutions just days before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Nacua suffered the injuries on the final offensive play of the Rams' game, executing a jet sweep on third-and-11. He gained five yards but sustained a massive hit to his knee after the play. The impact was severe enough that he stayed on the ground longer than anticipated before walking off the field under his own power, leaving the stadium without being carried.

Also read Rams WR Puka Nacua Out Multiple Weeks With MCL and PCL Sprain, Turf Toe

McVay expressed deep personal responsibility for the tactical decision that led to the injury. The head coach admitted he is second-guessing the call, stating he questioned the decision-making repeatedly in his head. He noted that he would be lying if he did not admit to wondering if another option could have secured the conversion without exposing Nacua to such a violent hit.

The Rams will now operate without their top two wide receivers, as Davante Adams remains sidelined. Adams is recovering from a ruptured hamstring tendon that required clean-out surgery. While McVay reported good progress in Adams' rehabilitation, he declined to provide a specific return date for the thirty-three-year-old veteran. Adams has already missed three games and is expected to return toward the earlier end of the initial six-to-ten week timeline.

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Nacua's absence is particularly critical given his historic performance this season. Through seven games, the wide receiver has recorded seventy catches for seven hundred fifteen yards and four touchdowns. These seventy receptions represent the most ever accumulated by a player in their first seven NFL games. His statistical dominance makes his loss an obvious and severe blow to Matthew Stafford's passing attack.

McVay emphasized that any potential addition via trade must fit the team's scheme and offensive requirements. He stated that he would never rule out any avenue to solve these issues. The coaching staff is now evaluating the practice squad and active roster mechanics to determine how to fill the void. Talent is important, but the ability to execute the complex Rams offense is paramount.

In the meantime, rookie sixth-round pick C.J. Daniels will assume a larger role. Daniels was inactive for the first six games of the season but is now expected to see significantly more playing time. McVay highlighted positive feedback from defensive backs regarding Daniels' performance in practice. The coach noted that Daniels presents challenging looks and has impressed the team with his versatility.

The Rams' injury struggles extend beyond the receiver position. Left guard Steve Avila is expected to miss several weeks after re-aggravating a hamstring injury during the game against Washington. Avila initially suffered the issue in Week eight against the Chargers. The team is hoping to keep him off injured reserve due to strict roster limits.

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NFL rules allow teams to return only eight players from injured reserve each season. The Rams have already utilized three of these spots. Tight end Terrance Ferguson is another key player dealing with injuries. Ferguson pulled his hamstring in practice after returning from an ankle injury on the IR. He has until November 24 to be added to the active roster if he recovers in time.

McVay praised Beaux Limmer for stepping in at left guard after Avila's exit. Limmer performed well against various defensive fronts and movements during the recent game. The coaching staff feels confident in the interior line's depth to sustain performance during Avila's absence. This flexibility is crucial as the team navigates a difficult stretch of the schedule.

The Rams currently sit at a five-and-four record after nine weeks of play. They face a challenging path to the playoffs with a difficult remaining schedule. Injuries to key players like Nacua and Adams have forced the staff to be highly creative. McVay acknowledged the emotional toll on the players and the coaching staff. He described the situation as challenging but emphasized the need to adapt and continue playing the game.