Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said wide receiver Davante Adams will not have his practice window opened this week as he recovers from a ruptured hamstring tendon. The Rams also lost backup guard Bill Murray to a season-ending Achilles injury but expect left guard Steve Avila back.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will not return to practice this week as he continues to recover from a ruptured hamstring tendon, head coach Sean McVay said Saturday during a Zoom press conference.

Adams, who was eligible to return from injured reserve, sustained the injury in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and has not played since. The Rams had hoped Adams would return on the early side of a six-to-ten week timeline, but he will go into a seventh week on injured reserve. McVay was asked whether Adams had suffered a setback in his recovery and said he would not characterize it that way.

Also read Micah Parsons Returns to Packers but Defense Collapses in 26-13 Loss to Rams

I do not know that I would call it a setback, McVay said. He would be better equipped and Reggie Scott would be better equipped to articulate it. It is one of those deals that it was a significant injury that he had. He is Wolverine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He heals quickly, but we are not quite to the level of getting him out there and being the guy that is the total stud that we know, McVay said. He is attacking it every single day. He has been around a bunch, leading and impacting and influencing.

Rams offensive line faces injuries

The one good piece of injury news for the Rams this week is that left guard Steve Avila, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, is returning to practice and will likely play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The Chiefs enter the game with an 8-3 record. Backup guard Bill Murray ruptured his Achilles on Wednesday and will need season-ending surgery, McVay confirmed.

Murray had played the last two games at left guard after injuries ravaged the interior of the Rams offensive line. Man, he had done a really great job for us, McVay said. Just the character of this guy, he is like apologizing for getting hurt. The offensive injuries have mounted beyond Adams and Murray.

Tight end Davis Allen injured his ankle and is expected to go on injured reserve, with the hope that he can return either at the end of the regular season or in the playoffs. Tight end Tyler Higbee left the Rams last game with a pulmonary contusion, something he has dealt with before. He will not practice this week, but the Rams will check him out again Wednesday to see if he can play Thursday.

Tight end room needs reinforcements

The Rams signed six-year veteran Jack Stoll to round out the tight end room, hoping to be able to play 13-personnel even if Higbee cannot play Thursday. But McVay admitted he had not met Stoll before and there will be an onboarding process before the team is sure he can jump right in alongside Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare with just a week of practice. We have got to figure it out, McVay said.

It is a great opportunity for us to figure out what are the next iterations. What are the ways to lean into the guys that have done a really good job? The Rams had to do similar problem solving in real time against the Green Bay Packers, a game played Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in Inglewood, California. The game plan relied heavily on 13-personnel, and without a third tight end, the Rams needed to find someone to fill that role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first thought was tackle David Quessenberry, who had played as a sixth lineman in jumbo 12-personnel packages against the Cardinals in Week 10. Then right tackle Warren McClendon temporarily left the game with cramps, and the Rams were trying to decide if they should leave rookie Keagen Trost at tackle or move Quessenberry into the spot.

Quessenberry steps into tight end role

Guard Justin Dedich, fresh off injured reserve, volunteered to play tight end and the Rams were ready to go with him before Murray Achilles tear forced Dedich into left guard. So the Rams went back to Quessenberry. If that six-lineman package continues to be a part of the Rams game plan moving forward, Quessenberry said Wednesday he is advocating for the Rams to let him run a route.

McVay noted Quessenberry caught a touchdown when he was with the Titans earlier in his career. If you go back his career, he caught a touchdown when he was with the Titans. He has soft hands. We are making sure that even if we are in jumbo, you cannot cancel out 20% of your eligibles, McVay said.

I was not at all surprised, but you are damn grateful to have a guy like David Quessenberry. Adams, a veteran wide receiver, was seen making a reception during the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. He also celebrated a touchdown with Puka Nacua during a game in Inglewood on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026.

McVay was photographed walking across the field before a game against the Packers in Inglewood on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.