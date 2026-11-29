Receiver Davante Adams won't return to practice this week with the Los Angeles Rams, almost certainly meaning he will miss a sixth straight game when they host Kansas City.

Receiver Davante Adams won't return to practice this week with the Rams, and he is likely to miss a sixth straight game when Los Angeles hosts Kansas City on Thursday night.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday that tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee incurred significant injuries during the Rams' 26-13 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday. Allen is headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Higbee won't practice this week because of a pulmonary contusion.

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Backup offensive lineman Bill Murray is also out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon against Green Bay, but starting left guard Steve Avila will return to practice after missing three games with a hamstring strain. McVay had expressed optimism for several weeks that Adams could return against the Chiefs. Los Angeles is also without All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, who underwent season-ending knee surgery.