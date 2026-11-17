The Los Angeles Rams were forced to make several adjustments in Sunday's 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Injuries forced head coach Sean McVay to make some

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushes as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens defends during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin Sunday's 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Injuries forced head coach Sean McVay to make some changes. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined, the wide receiver rotation looked significantly different.

Also read PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Virginia Football in Their 36-7 Win Over California

Meanwhile, the running back rotation saw a surprising shift as well. Let's take a closer look at the snap counts from Week 10. The Rams were without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on Sunday against the Cardinals, relying on Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, and Xavier Smith. While most of those players were in the WR3 rotation prior to Nacua’s injury, someone was going to get the most snaps and targets..

Mumpfield led the Rams with four targets, but also saw 63 percent of the offensive snaps. That was three times as many as Tutu Atwell’s 21 percent and more than Xavier Smith’s nine percent.

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However, it’s worth noting that rookie CJ Daniels was second in the rotation. Daniels only had one catch on two targets for 22 yards. Still, he played 61 percent of the offensive snaps and filled some of the Puka Nacua role because of his size. The Rams may get Adams back for Week 12 against the Packers, but it will be interesting to see how the rotation continues as Nacua is out until Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

For much of the season, Kyren Williams has gotten around 65 percent of the offensive snaps while Blake Corum has gotten 35 percent. That has generally been the split over the last four games as well. Against the Cardinals, Corum and Williams each played 51 percent of the offensive snaps.

Additionally, Corum led the Rams with 17 carries.this season. Some of that had to do with the Rams running 20 personnel and both Corum and Williams being on the field together. With that said, Corum was also the more effective back as he averaged 5.9 yards per carry and had his second career 100-yard game. Due to Ronnie Rivers closing out the final drive, he actually ended up with more carries than Williams as well.

The running back rotation will be something to monitor, but the Rams still trust Williams. Last week, Myles Garrett dominated with three sacks in his first game back.

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However, Garrett didn’t have much of an impact on Sunday against the Cardinals. He was only credited with one pressure via PFF. He also only played 43 percent of the defensive snaps, which was down from last week’s 59.7 percent. Some of that was likely due to the score.

Still,Garrett's ineffectiveness while on the field, combined with his admission last week that he's not 100 percent yet, leaves some room for concern. This is likely going to be a week-to-week thing and the Rams having 10 days of rest should help. While Garrett is back on the field, his knee issue is something to monitor, especially with him showing up on the injury report last week.

Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times. He's been credentialed for events such as the NFL in Australia, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.