The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers meet Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game, with both teams at 6-4 and tied for the NFC's final playoff spot. Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons will make his season debut after tearing his ACL 12 months ago.

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will meet Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game, and the matchup carries major NFC playoff implications.

Both teams sit at 6-4 and are part of a three-way tie for the NFC's final playoff spot. A win for either side would deliver an important tiebreaker and momentum heading into December. The Packers revealed in their final injury report that edge rusher Micah Parsons will make his season debut against the Rams. Parsons has not played since tearing his left ACL against the Denver Broncos 12 months ago.

Also read Rams Monday Morning Rambling: The Stakes Couldn't Be Higher Against Packers

Micah Parsons Returns to Green Bay

Since his rookie debut in 2021, Parsons has been a force on opposing offensive lines, posting five consecutive seasons with more than 12 sacks. His highest single-season total came in 2023, when he recorded 14 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys. Before the 2025 NFL season began, Parsons was traded from Dallas to Green Bay in exchange for a first-round pick in 2026, a first-round pick in 2027 and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

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Parsons will likely be monitored on how many snaps he appears in, but his return comes at an inconvenient time for the Rams. Los Angeles lost starting center Coleman Shelton and backup center Dylan McMahon to injury. With both out, Beaux Limmer, who had been filling in for Steve Avila at left guard, moved to center during the Rams' Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ironically, the Rams got their running game going in the second half once Limmer moved over, finishing with 202 rushing yards. Blake Corum led the way with 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Rams may need to lean on that run game again. This season, the Packers' defense ranks 27th in defensive rushing success rate, though Green Bay has a top-10 pass defense and also ranks in the top 10 against play-action.

Staying ahead of the chains with Kyren Williams and Corum will be key for Los Angeles. Given the lack of options at wide receiver, it would not be surprising to see the Rams use a lot of 13 personnel. The Packers rank 22nd in passing success rate out of their base personnel, and Zaire Franklin ranks 55th out of 63 linebackers in coverage via Pro Football Focus.

Rams Passing Game Against Packers

This could be a game where the Rams look to get Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee involved in the passing game. There have been times this season when Jordan Love has played at an MVP level.

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However, when teams have gotten pressure on Love and taken away the big plays, they have had success. Not every team is the Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings pressured Love 31 times and recorded eight sacks back in Week 10. The Rams are as healthy as they have been on the defensive line this season and could have some success. Anthony Belton has struggled at times on the right side this season, and Byron Young has 5.5 sacks.

The Rams should be able to exploit some weaknesses on the Packers' offensive line, and Belton could be one of them. If the Rams can get pressure on Love and get him moving left, they may be able to force some mistakes. The NFC playoff race is going to be tight with three teams fighting for one playoff spot. Given that the Rams and Packers are two of those teams, this game has major implications when it comes to tiebreakers.

High Stakes in NFC Playoff Race

The Rams will have an advantage playing at SoFi Stadium, but these are two similar teams that have both battled inconsistency. Over the past few years, the Rams and Packers have played important games late in the season, including a playoff game in 2020. Most of those matchups have been at Lambeau Field, and Sean McVay will be looking for his first career win over Matt LaFleur.

At the end of the day, the Rams should be able to lean on the run game and wear the Packers down in the second half.