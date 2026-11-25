Green Bay Packers face Los Angeles Rams in critical NFC matchup. Stats show Rams dominate third down and red zone, giving them significant advantage over 6-4 Packers.

The Green Bay Packers currently sit at 6-4, clinging to the final playoff position in the National Football Conference standings. The Los Angeles Rams, also 6-4, trail closely behind as preseason Super Bowl favorites. A victory for either team on Wednesday grants a one-game lead and crucial tiebreaker advantages in the tight NFC race.

Third Down Dominance Favors Rams Defense

Statistical analysis reveals the Rams possess enormous advantages in critical game situations. The Rams rank second on third down with 30.0 percent opponent conversions and fourth in the red zone allowing 43.3 percent touchdowns. Conversely, Green Bay struggles significantly in these areas. The Packers rank 20th on third down with 37.2 percent conversions and 20th in the red zone with 54.3 percent touchdown rates.

Also read Rams Took Different Approach to Bye Week Than Packers Ahead of Critical Matchup

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the defensive strength of the Rams. He praised coordinator Chris Shula for creating a sound defense with no major holes. LaFleur noted the defensive front creates problems for opposing offenses while the back end coordinates effectively against deep passes.

The defensive disparity extends further when Green Bay faces offense. The Packers defense ranks 22nd on third down allowing 42.7 percent conversions. They also rank 21st in the red zone, allowing 63.6 percent touchdowns. The Rams offensive efficiency mirrors their defensive prowess, ranking ninth on third down at 41.8 percent and seventh in the red zone at 66.7 percent.

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Rushing Attack Strength Outpaces Green Bay Offense

The Los Angeles Rams enter with an elite rushing attack that challenges Green Bay's defensive scheme. Los Angeles ranks seventh in rushing yards per game with 133.0 yards. They also average 4.62 yards per carry. Running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 616 yards with a 4.4 average and six touchdowns. Blake Corum contributes 547 yards with a 5.3 average and five touchdowns.

Williams brings experience with three consecutive seasons of over 1,100 rushing yards. Corum provides momentum with a streak of four consecutive games scoring a touchdown. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon highlighted their contact balance and vision. He emphasized their ability to accelerate or hesitate based on block declarations.

Green Bay struggles to match this ground game. The Packers rank last in the league with 67.0 rushing yards per game. They average only 3.06 yards per carry. Newcomer Kaleb Johnson offers sparks but faces a Rams run defense ranking 11th at 3.92 yards allowed per carry. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in the league with 12.

Pass Rush Pressure Impacts Jordan Love Performance

The running game disparity directly impacts quarterback Jordan Love's opportunities. Los Angeles can attack Love with minimal fear when Green Bay lacks offensive balance. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald emphasized stopping the run to force passing situations. He stated the team must earn the ability to take advantage of these scenarios.

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Green Bay risks significant trouble if the game becomes pass-heavy. The lack of rushing balance exposes Love to excessive pressure from the Rams defensive line. This matchup tests the Packers ability to sustain drives and control the clock. The outcome hinges on Green Bay's ability to mitigate these statistical disadvantages in a must-win scenario.