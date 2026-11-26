Birthday boy Blake Corum runs for a career-high 184 yards on 32 carries – the most by a Ram since Todd Gurley in 2015 – as the Rams secure a potentially valuable tiebreaker with their fifth straight win, 26-13.

Rams running back Blake Corum, right, is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and cornerback Brandon Cisse during the first half on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD — Blake Corum’s legs kept churning. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage on his ninth carry of the drive, but he showed no sign of fatigue as he pushed, one step at a time, until he could safely stretch the ball across the goal line and give the Rams a third-quarter lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the type of effort the Rams needed across the roster if they were going to come out of their bye week with a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night. And Corum embodied that more than anyone as the Rams took that 26-13 win.