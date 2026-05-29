Rams troublemaker WR Puka Nacua says he's a changed man after biting incident and stint in rehab

Rams WR Puka Nacua finally addresses his controversial offseason at OTAs after alleged biting incident, antisemitic remarks and rehab stint.

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Reggie Miller Sounds Ridiculous | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich NBA legend Reggie Miller defends OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against "flopper" accusations, claiming the fan backlash is totally overblown by podcasters, with the attention peaking after reports surfaced of Nacua allegedly biting a woman during a New Year’s Eve incident. Public intoxication allegations, claims of antisemitic remarks and a series of embarrassing headlines have put the Rams star under heavy scrutiny.

Even Super Bowl-winning Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold weighed in with criticism. Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams carries the football after setting the rookie record for total receiving yards in a season during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , on Jan. 7, 2024.

RAMS STAR PUKA NACUA ACCUSED OF BITING WOMAN, MAKING ANTISEMITIC REMARKS: REPORT "With it being an ongoing legal battle, out of respect for the other party involved, I don’t really have that much to speak on," he said.

"But as I previously stated, a moment for me to learn from kind of some of the situations I was putting myself in. And then also having just an awareness of how I’m conducting myself in and out of this football field.

"Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua reacts after the Rams defeated the Buffalo Bills 44-42 in Inglewood, Calif. , on Dec. 8, 2024. During a New Year’s Eve dinner in Los Angeles, Nacua was accused of shouting,"F--k all the Jews.

" A woman in his group also alleged that Nacuatied to the theft of a Lakers player’s car. Samson was never charged. He had previously been suspended by the United Football League for slapping a fan. Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. , on Nov. 30, 2025.





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