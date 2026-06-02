Rams Trade for Myles Garrett Joins Historical List of NFL Blockbusters

The Los Angeles Rams' trade for Myles Garrett is analyzed as one of the most significant in NFL history, placing it alongside other landmark deals for players like Randy Moss, Christian McCaffrey, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Matthew Stafford, Micah Parsons, and Eric Dickerson, with each trade's outcomes and legacy examined.

The Los Angeles Rams have executed a blockbuster trade, acquiring superstar defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. In return, the Browns receive two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

This deal is historic on several fronts. Garrett becomes the first reigning Defensive Player of the Year to be traded.

Consequently, the Rams will be the first team in NFL history to feature both the reigning Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year on the same roster, assuming no single player wins both awards in the same season. The magnitude of this transaction immediately prompts comparison to other landmark trades that have reshaped the league's landscape.

A review of the most impactful deals in NFL history reveals a pattern of teams making bold, often risky, moves that redefine franchises. One of the most famous trades involved wide receiver Randy Moss. After being dealt from the Minnesota Vikings to the New England Patriots, Moss experienced a career renaissance. He formed a legendary connection with quarterback Tom Brady, consistently surpassing 1,000 receiving yards.

His 2007 season stands as one of the greatest ever for a receiver, with 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdowns. Although his individual brilliance was historic, he fell short of a Super Bowl title with the Patriots, highlighting how a trade for a singular superstar does not guarantee the ultimate team prize. Another pivotal move centered on running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Carolina Panthers, mired in a four-year losing streak, traded their franchise cornerstone to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. The trade tested the theory that a team could build around a high-priced running back. The 49ers validated that hypothesis. In McCaffrey's first season, they advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

The following year, he led the entire NFL in rushing with 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns, propelling the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. This demonstrated how acquiring an elite offensive weapon can immediately elevate a contender. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' trade of a young Steve Young to the San Francisco 49ers is often cited as one of the most lopsided in history. Young, struggling in Tampa, was swapped for virtually nothing.

He became the understudy to Joe Montana in San Francisco, eventually taking over as starter and leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl XXIX victory. He also captured the league MVP award in 1992 and 1994, a stunning turnaround that crafts one of the great "what-if" stories for the Buccaneers and a testament to the 49ers' player development.

The Atlanta Falcons' decision to trade second-round draft pick Brett Favre to the Green Bay Packers after just one season is arguably their greatest regret. Favre would become a Packer legend, leading them to a Super Bowl XXXI championship and winning three consecutive MVP awards from 1995 to 1997, a feat unmatched in NFL history. This trade exemplifies how a team's misjudgment of a player's potential can blossom into a dynasty elsewhere.

A more recent blockbuster saw the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. This move was initially viewed as a win-win. The Rams, seeking to maximize their championship window with a veteran, sent the younger Goff to Detroit. Stafford delivered immediately, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI title in his first season.

The Lions took time to rebuild around Goff. Their patience was rewarded in the 2024 season when Goff orchestrated a 15-2 campaign, throwing for career highs of 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Stafford claimed the 2025 MVP award, showing the trade's benefits continued for Los Angeles. This deal illustrated how two franchises could simultaneously improve through a quarterback exchange. The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 trade of superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just before the season was a shock. Dallas received two first-round picks in return.

While Parsons immediately impacted Green Bay with 12.5 sacks in 14 games before a torn ACL, the Cowboys used the acquired capital to draft UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence and then packaged another pick to trade for New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams during the 2025 season. This move demonstrated a team choosing future assets and a new defensive identity over a singular, but injury-prone, defensive cornerstone.

One of the most lopsided trades in terms of assets exchanged involved Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. After an Offensive Player of the Year season in 1986 with the Indianapolis Colts, Dickerson was surprisingly traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The package Indianapolis received included three first-round draft picks.

Dickerson himself continued his prolific career, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first full season with the Rams and following with a 1,659-yard, 14-touchdown campaign in 1988. The Colts used their bounty of picks to attempt to rebuild, but the long-term value of that haul remains a subject of debate compared to the immediate, dominant production Dickerson provided. Against this backdrop of history, the Rams' acquisition of Myles Garrett represents a monumental gamble.

They are betting that adding a transcendent defensive talent to a team already boasting the offensive MVP will push them over the championship edge. They are surrendering a valuable young defensive star in Jared Verse and multiple future draft picks, sacrificing some of their long-term roster flexibility. This trade will be judged by one outcome: a Super Bowl title.

If Garrett and the Rams' MVP can lead them to a championship, the deal will be celebrated as a brilliant, dynasty-defining move. If they fall short, the heavy cost in future assets and the loss of Verse will be scrutinized as a short-sighted overreach. The Rams' front office, led by Les Snead, has once ago placed its legacy on the line with this audacious blockbuster





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NFL Trade Myles Garrett Rams Blockbuster History Randy Moss Christian Mccaffrey Steve Young Brett Favre Matthew Stafford Micah Parsons Eric Dickerson Super Bowl

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