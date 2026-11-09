Rams Tight End Terrance Ferguson Suffers Setback, Misses November Return

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson will miss at least two more weeks after pulling a hamstring in practice. The setback pushes his earliest return date to Nov. 25, impacting the team's offensive plans.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson is facing an extended absence after sustaining a new injury during practice. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the young player will likely miss another couple of weeks of action for the team.

Ferguson Injury Updates from McVay

Ferguson returned to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup after missing several weeks with an ankle injury. The Rams appeared to be getting an offensive weapon back in the mix until tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered a setback. Coach Sean McVay provided an update on Ferguson following the Rams' win over the Commanders. He stated the tight end would likely miss another couple of weeks. Ferguson pulled his hamstring on an out route late in practice. Imaging revealed it was a pulled hamstring. Because the Rams started his 21-day clock to be activated from injured reserve, he must return by Nov. 25.

Also read Dallas Cowboys nominate tight end Jake Ferguson for 2026 Salute to Service Award

Rams Offensive Weapon Loss

Ferguson's return should prove to be a huge boost to the offense. He emerged as a reliable weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford at the start of the season. The 23-year-old posted 63 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown across the first three games of the year. Ferguson was just starting to heat up when he suffered an ankle injury in Week 3. He subsequently landed on injured reserve. Now, there is even more pressure for the pass-catcher to return. The Rams have already opened his 21-day practice window.

Team Resilience Amidst Injuries

The Rams have endured an unfortunate string of injuries to several key players. Despite these setbacks, the squad has remained resilient. They are currently winning three straight games. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the ball against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Landover, Md. The team showed strength in their recent victory. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 28-6. Tight end Terrance Ferguson celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams after he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

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Impact on Schedule and Playoffs

The timing of this injury is critical for the Rams' playoff aspirations. The team has already activated the mandatory waiting period for his return. This means Ferguson cannot suit up for upcoming games before late November. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Landover, Md. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) on fourth down during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. The team must adapt their offensive strategy until he is healthy.

Historical Performance and Future Outlook

Ferguson showed promise as a key contributor in early games. His touchdown reception against the New York Giants highlighted his potential. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 28-6. Tight end Terrance Ferguson celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams after he scores a touchdown. The team relies on his ability to stretch defenses and create mismatches. His absence creates a void that other receivers must fill. Sean McVay must manage the roster carefully. The 21-day clock dictates the earliest possible return date. The team will monitor his progress closely. Recovery from a hamstring pull requires patience. Premature returns can lead to re-injury. The Rams aim for a healthy finish to the season.