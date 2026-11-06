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Rams superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett will play against Commanders

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Rams superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett will play against Commanders
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The wait is finally over. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Friday that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will be activated off injured reserve and will make hi…

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Friday that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett will be activated off injured reserve and will make his long-awaited return Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Myles Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. Garrett was expected to help take the Rams defense to a championship level. Instead, Los Angeles has dealt with one massive injury blow after another. Earlier this week, it was revealed that former Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylin Watson will miss the rest of the season.

Also readMyles Garrett returns to Rams practice; return to play unclear

Defensive tackle Poona Ford tore his triceps and linebacker Kobie Turner tore his groin. But the injuries to key players did not only hurt the defense. Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Davante Adams is also on injured reserve. He is dealing with a ruptured hamstring.

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Los Angeles aims to climb above .500 for the first time this season when they face the Commanders in the nation’s capitol.

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Rams CB Jaylen Watson is out for season after shoulder surgery; Myles Garrett returns to practice

Rams starting cornerback Jaylen Watson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured shoulder, coach Sean McVay says.

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