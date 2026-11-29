Following the Los Angeles Rams beating the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve, they will be able to sit back and watch the rest of the NFL play on Sunday. Af

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua practices before the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, they will be able to sit back and watch the rest of the NFL play on Sunday.

After winning five consecutive games, the Rams are in a good position heading into December and lead the NFC wild card race. There’s plenty to discuss in this week’s Sunday Morning Notebook, so let’s jump into it. Two weeks ago, the Rams put Puka Nacua on injured reserve with the expectation that he could be back in four to six weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, last week Nacua opted for surgery, effectively bringing his season to an end. According to Tom Pelissero, Nacua suffered a complete MCL tear and a partial PCL tear in his right knee. It wasn’t a routine MCL injury, as Nacua suffered a distal tear with retraction.