Rams star’s wife’s bizarre feet video ages poorly after injury update

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson could use a massage right now. Ferguson, who was the Rams’ second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was set to return this weekend after missing t…

in the 2025 NFL Draft, was set to return this weekend after missing the past five games with an ankle injury Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson stiff arms New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds during a game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2026.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an unfortunate update on Ferguson’s status after the Rams’ 20-13 win Sunday, saying, “ was running a standard out cut, felt his hamstring pull, will probably be a couple weeks for him. ” Perhaps this most recent injury will convince Ferguson’s wife, Sophia, to give him the massages she once owed him. Earlier this week, Sophia posted a TikTok video of her resting her feet on Ferguson’s bare chest.

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She explained that if she could get Terrance to say, “No” or “Nope,” she doesn’t have to give him the hour-long massage she apparently owed him. She then asked him a series of questions with easy answers. At one point, she said, “Have you f—g done this before? ”The video went viral on social media despite Sophia deleting it, largely because of the bizarre angle the video was filmed from.

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Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson stiff arms New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds during a game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2026. Sophie Ferguson poses for a photo at a Los Angeles Rams game. .