Rams star Puka Nacua opens up on seeking help, legal troubles and stalled mega deal

Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua makes his first public comments since being sued for allegedly biting a woman in December.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua speaks to reporters during organized team activities at the Rams’ training facility in Woodland Hills on Thursday. On the eve of his 25th birthday, Rams star Puka Nacua says he’s focused on accountability, his mental health and fatherhood after a series of off-field incidents.

After leading the NFL in receptions and earning All-Pro honors, Nacua is eligible for a mammoth extension, but the Rams may slow-play negotiations, even considering a future franchise tag.said he was working on becoming a better person — and that if he continued on that journey the potential massive contract extension that appears to have stalled will take care of itself. Nacua on Thursday addressed reporters for the first time since checking into a Malibu rehab facility in March.

Nacua sought help after a string of incidents, which included a December incident that led to a civil lawsuit.

“Something that I feel like I’ve learned is, it’s OK to ask for support,” Nacua said after participating in an organized-team activity workout in Woodland Hills. “And then to recognize the platform that I have in being a professional football player, and trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me. ”Reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and the Rams agreed to a one-year contract extension. Stafford is entering his 18th NFL season.

Last season, Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions and was voted All-Pro. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he is eligible for an extension that could surpass the $120-million deal the Seattle SeahawksDuring a livestream last December, Nacua criticized NFL officials and made a gesture regarded as antisemitic. Nacua apologized, but after thea few days later, Nacua criticized officials in a social media post from the locker room.

The NFL fined him $25,000. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua smiles after speaking to reporters during organized team activities at the training facility in Woodland Hills on Thursday. His attorney has denied that Nacua made an antisemitic remark and said the bite resulted from “horseplay.

”“With it being an ongoing legal battle, out of respect for the other party involved, don’t really have much to speak on,” he said, adding: “A moment for me to learn from, kind of some of the situations I was putting myself in, and then also having just an awareness of how I’m conducting myself in and out of this football field. ”“I like to think of myself as a pretty happy outgoing guy that enjoyed life,” he said.

“But there also were some difficulties of just being in this professional sport and just throughout my entire life. ” The rehab program was a “short stint,” but Nacua said he continues to meet with a team therapist and has adopted tools such as journaling. Nacua, who became a father in October, said he was also motivated to continue self-improvement work as a way of sharing with and teaching his son.

The Rams will play seven prime-time games in 2026 and won’t play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC championship game rematch until Christmas night.

“The great things I’ve been able to accomplish and to enjoy those moments, but then also to teach him in some of the mistakes that I’ve made,” he said. “So there’s an opportunity for him to learn before some of those wrong decisions can be made. ” Nacua’s “security in being able to be authentically honest about” seeking help was admirable, coach Sean McVay said.

“I think there’s real strength in some of the vulnerabilities,” McVay said, “and I’m really proud of him. ”Stafford, 38, said he talks with Nacua “nonstop” and that Nacua has looked “fantastic” during workouts.

“He’s a great person, a great kid, and just doing everything I can to try and give advice when it’s needed, or also just be his buddy too,” Stafford said. “I’m doing everything I can — I think everyone is, to just support him. ... We’re happy he’s back doing his thing.

” Stafford spoke for the first time since signing a one-year, $55-million extension that keeps him under contract with the Rams through the 2027 season.

“Happy to have … next year taken care of if I decide to play — and they still want me back,” Stafford quipped. “Just excited to get that behind me, cause I just want to come out here and play and not think about that kind of stuff. Rams quarterback Ty Simpson says he didn’t notice that his selection at No. 13 overall was a subject of much debate among pundits and fans.

Before Nacua’s string of incidents, the receiver also appeared on track to receive a possible extension before the 2026 season began. Now, the Rams are expected to let him play out the season, and then possibly use the franchise tag for 2027 before making a long-term commitment.

“If I can continue to improve as a person, I know the coaches and the people around me are helping me improve as a football player,” he said. “So those are the things I can control, and hopefully allow those other things to handle themselves. ”Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department.

He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.





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