Puka Nacua underwent surgery to repair PCL and MCL sprains in his right knee and is expected to miss around two months, likely ending his regular season. The surgery comes days after the NFL suspended him three games for violating the personal-conduct policy.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua underwent surgery to repair sprained ligaments in his right knee and is expected to miss approximately two months, effectively ending his regular season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed the news Friday morning. He said Nacua had surgery to repair the sprained posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee. We always thought it was a possibility, McVay said of Nacua needing surgery. It is going to be a couple months and we are going to have to go on without him.

Also read NFL suspends Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games for personal-conduct violation

McVay Discusses Playoffs Return

McVay would not rule out the possibility of Nacua returning for the NFL playoffs. But he said the team will operate week to week with the expectation that Nacua will not be back with the Rams this season. Nacua suffered the PCL and MCL sprains on the final offensive play of the Rams Week 9 victory over the Washington Commanders. He was hit while carrying the ball on a jet sweep.

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He also suffered turf toe in that game and was initially sidelined with multiple injuries to his right knee and turf toe. The Rams initially resisted placing Nacua on injured reserve before reversing course ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. What began as a four-game absence has now turned into a potentially season-ending injury. The timing could not be much worse for Nacua, who was already having a nightmare season.

The surgery comes just days after the NFL handed Nacua a three-game suspension for violating the league personal-conduct policy. The suspension was negotiated between the NFL and the NFL Players Association and could reportedly lead to banishment from the league. The discipline allowed Nacua to serve his punishment while on injured reserve, meaning the disciplinary clock continues ticking even as he recovers from surgery. Nacua has been on injured reserve since last week.

Suspension Details and Coach Reaction

McVay delivered the news of the suspension the day after the NFL announced it. It was something that we always knew was a possibility, McVay said. They were great in their communication with us. It is an unfortunate thing.

It is a learning experience. It is something that obviously happened a while ago, that there has been a lot of discussion and dialogue behind the scenes. The suspension stemmed from allegations brought by a woman who alleges Nacua made an antisemitic remark during a New Year Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle. Perhaps the most interesting twist is the financial timing.

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Nacua is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, with a potentially lucrative new deal awaiting him. His suspension will cost him three game checks, considerably less than it might have under a new contract. For Nacua, a season that was supposed to strengthen his case for a massive payday has instead become a painful combination of injuries, controversy and uncertainty.

Rams Deal With Adams Injury

Meanwhile, the Rams also are dealing with another injury issue. Wide receiver Davante Adams is sidelined by a hamstring injury. The Rams, who have won four games in a row, play the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles will host the Packers on Thanksgiving eve in a critical contest between NFC playoff contenders.

The Rams will have to survive without Nacua for several weeks as they push for the postseason. His absence is a devastating blow for an injury-ravaged Rams team.