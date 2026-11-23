Rams star Aaron Donald jokingly begs Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons to take another week off before their Thanksgiving Eve showdown at SoFi Stadium.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner missed nearly three years of action when he to join the Los Angeles Rams this August.

But apparently, there’s one defensive player he’d prefer to see nowhere near the field on Wednesday night. Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons practices Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis.

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With the Los Angeles Rams preparing to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game at SoFi Stadium, Donald had a hilarious message for his fellow defensive superstar, who is, after suffering a severe left knee injury—a torn ACL along with meniscus damage—during a non-contact play on Dec. 14, 2025 against the Denver Broncos.

“I wish he would just stay out one more week, man,” Donald joked Saturday when asked about Parsons. “He could come back next week or something, man. ”Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, knows exactly how disruptive Parsons can be. The Packers pass rusher is among the few defenders capable of wrecking an offensive game plan before the quarterback finishes his dropback.

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Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams reacts prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. Despite the jokes, Donald made it clear he has enormous respect for Parsons, whose rare combination of speed, power and relentless pursuit has made him one of the NFL’s most feared defenders.

“I’m a fan of Micah. I think he’s one hell of a football player,” Donald said.

“Fast, explosive, plays with an unbelievable motor. ” Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams after an NFL game in Arlington, Texas, Oct. 29, 2023.

“Micah, if you want to take one more week to get yourself 100 percent, make sure everything’s where it needs to be, I’d like to see you on TV. ”The Rams’ playoff hopes also wish he would wait another week before he returns to the field. Los Angeles enters Wednesday’s showdown at 6-4, tied with Green Bay in a crowded NFC wild-card race, with postseason positioning hanging in the balance.

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Parsons’ return would provide another headache for a Rams offensive line already battered by injuries. Download The California Post App, follow us on social, and subscribe to our newsletters