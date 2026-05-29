Rams’ Sean McVay lays out vision for rookie wide receiver

When the Rams were on the clock with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft, everyone expected them to draft a top wide receiver, as they are in a win-now mode. Instead, they went with the long-term plan a…

. When the sixth round came, Los Angeles selected CJ Daniels from the University of Miami. During Thursday’s media availability,When the Rams were on the clock with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft, everyone expected them to draft a top wide receiver, as they are in a win-now mode.

Instead, they went with the long-term plan and selected quarterback Ty Simpson from Alabama.

“He’s got a maturity, he’s got a good look in his eye,” McVay said. “You feel his presence even just in the meeting room, and his engagement to be able to answer questions. ” Daniels began his college career playing at Liberty during his first four years. After that, he had a year at LSU and spent the last year at the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes went 13-3 last season, with a loss in the College Football National Championship against Indiana. Daniels had 4 receptions for 62 yards, including a 25-yard catch in that game. In his final year at Liberty, he had a breakout season, collecting 55 receptions for 1,067 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. Daniels began his college career playing at Liberty during his first four years.

After that, he had a year at LSU and spent the last year at the University of Miami.

“Liked his body of work, liked the background we did from people that we really trust and value there,” McVay said. The Rams have built up a reputation for being great at drafting in the later rounds. In 2023, the Rams selected Puka Nacua in the fifth round. Like Nacua, Daniels is known for being able to create route separation during the play and has a great feel for catch opportunities.

While it is a long way from the NFL season opener, Daniels will have an opportunity to compete for a starting receiver position with the Rams as he will compete against Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith.





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