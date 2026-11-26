Sean McVay dusted off the two-running-back look, and L.A. relied on unlikely personnel to earn its fifth consecutive win.

Blake Corum, who has emerged as the Rams' lead back, rushed for 184 yards on 32 carries Wednesday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Rams coach Sean McVay had to dust off personnel packages with names that sound made up after a handful of injuries to key offensive players, including star receiver Puka Nacua.

Last year, the Rams leaned on the rarely used 13-personnel with three tight ends on the field to produce one of the league’s best offenses. This time, the 20-personnel with two running backs on the field—also known as the pony package—has given L.A. new life after mostly disappointing in the first two months of the season with a star-studded roster.

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On Thanksgiving Eve, the ponies known as Blake Corum and Kyren Williams again left their imprint, guiding the Rams to their biggest win of the season, a 26–13 triumph over the Packers at SoFi Stadium. The critical victory led to L.A. and Green Bay swapping places for the seventh and final seed in the NFC standings.