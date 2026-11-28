The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers in what was arguably their most complete game of the season. Behind Blake Corum and the defense, the Rams ea

Nov 25, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett rushes during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Behind Blake Corum and the defense, the Rams earned a 26-13 victory to improve to 7-4. Let’s grade each position group’s performance. For most of the season, Matthew Stafford hasn’t played well and that continued on Wednesday night against the Packers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stafford missed a few screen passes and threw an interception for the fifth consecutive game. While he did enough, the Rams didn’t win because of Stafford. If the Rams can run the ball and play defense like they have been, they simply need Stafford to manage the game..