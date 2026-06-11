Rams safety Quentin Lake texts apology to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert over deli meat comments

Rams safety Quentin Lake apologized by text to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after saying on a podcast that Herbert was throwing deli meat and seeing ghosts during Sunday's game. Herbert said he was unaware of the comments, and Lake said he meant no disrespect.

Rams safety Quentin Lake texted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to apologize after saying on a podcast that Herbert was throwing deli meat and seeing ghosts during Sunday's game, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Lake said he had not heard back from Herbert after sending the message. Herbert said he was unaware of the comments made by Lake, who intercepted one of Herbert's passes during the Rams' 24-9 victory over the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles improved to 6-1 with the win while the Chargers fell to 0-7.

Also read Chargers QB Justin Herbert shrugs off criticism of his play vs. Rams

Quentin Lake Podcast Remarks

During an appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, hosted by Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown, Lake said Herbert was throwing deli meat during the game. Lake also said Herbert was seeing ghosts. I don't know if he read it, Lake said of his apology text. He probably says, I don't care about it anymore.

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I'm not trying to see this. It doesn't matter. You said what you said. But at the same time I felt like it was right for me to at least say, Hey, man, I didn't mean it in any disrespectful way.

Lake said he was in a comfortable environment on the podcast and was trying to say something funny. Looking back on it, they have a big platform, he said. And when you say stuff like that, people are going to take it in ways that you may not mean it. In no way shape or form was it supposed to be disrespectful.

Justin Herbert Struggles

The Chargers are 0-7 this season and Herbert, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has struggled. Just two seasons removed from throwing for 23 touchdowns and three interceptions over 17 games, Herbert has only five touchdowns and a league-high 10 interceptions this year. He ranks 31st in quarterback rating among passers with at least 100 attempts, and he leads the league with ten interceptions. Despite the criticism, Lake said he still considers Herbert a great quarterback.

He cited the seventh-year player's arm strength, running skills and processing ability. Obviously there's some things going on over there that they probably want to fix and probably want to polish up, Lake said. You look at their roster from top to bottom, still very, very talented, him included. The comments added another layer to a difficult season for the Chargers and Herbert.

After the Rams intercepted one of his passes on Sunday, Lake's podcast remarks drew attention across sports media. The Chargers quarterback was also grilled by NFL legend Michael Irvin after the embarrassing loss. Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother host the St. Brown Podcast. The show has become a popular platform for current athletes to speak candidly, which sometimes leads to awkward moments.

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Lake's remarks about Herbert quickly became one such moment. Herbert's 0-7 Chargers were already under scrutiny before the podcast comments. The team has struggled on offense, and Herbert's interception total has been a major factor. Los Angeles has yet to win a game this season despite a talented roster that Lake acknowledged remains very, very talented.

Myles Garrett Injury Update

In other Rams news, barring any setbacks, Myles Garrett is expected to play against the Washington Commanders after missing seven games because of a knee injury. Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season, with the 6-1 Bills beating the 6-1 Vikings and the Packers winning in Foxborough. Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team.

He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland. Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC's football program and athletic department.

He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.