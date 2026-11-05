Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Confirms Healthy Status Amid Injury Concerns

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford addresses rumors regarding his throwing elbow injury during a press conference on November 1, 2026, after facing the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has firmly dismissed reports suggesting a significant elbow injury is jeopardizing his availability, asserting that he is physically prepared to lead the team through their current playoff push. The 38-year-old reigning NFL MVP addressed the speculation directly following the Rams' recent contest against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, emphasizing that his routine participation in practice and games proves his healthy status. He confirmed that his throwing arm is stable and that he feels good despite ongoing minor soreness.

Stafford responded to reporter inquiries with characteristic humor and confidence after the game on Sunday, November 1, 2026. He joked that the media had been blind to his daily maintenance routine, noting that he spends his time icing his arm and walking around the facility. The veteran signal-caller made it clear that he is actively treating any discomfort rather than hiding it and is not overly concerned about the minor issues that often accompany his age and the rigors of the season.

Also read Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Demands Answers From NFL Over Rams Situation

Rams head coach Sean McVay faced similar inquiries regarding the quarterback's physical state but adopted a more guarded approach during his Monday press availability. McVay suggested that the media should direct their questions to Stafford himself, stating that the quarterback is better equipped to discuss his personal medical condition. The head coach explicitly declined to attest to details he was not necessarily aware of, avoiding any direct confirmation or denial of the injury's severity while protecting the team from potential tactical disadvantages.

The relief regarding Stafford's elbow comes as the Rams deal with an injured reserve list that is beginning to resemble a Pro Bowl roster. The team is running dangerously low on healthy bodies, making every available player essential to their success. Losing Stafford to a throwing elbow injury would exacerbate an already dire situation, potentially ending their season prematurely. The franchise is currently navigating a challenging period where maintaining health is as important as strategic planning.

Advertisement

Stafford's resilience is particularly notable given his decade-long career with the Rams, a period marked by both highs and lows. He indicated that the current level of soreness is not the worst he has experienced in ten years, surpassing even the difficult 2022 campaign when the defending Super Bowl champions finished with a 5-12 record. This historical perspective helps contextualize his current physical state, suggesting that he has overcome similar challenges before and remains focused on the team's goals.

As the Rams continue their quest for a Super Bowl title, Stafford's health remains the most critical factor in their success equation. The team must navigate the remainder of the season with a full complement of players if they hope to succeed in the postseason. Stafford's commitment to playing through discomfort and his focus on maintaining his routine offer a glimmer of hope for fans and management alike. The upcoming weeks will test the team's depth, but Stafford's presence provides a strong foundation for their ambitions.