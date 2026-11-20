He had multiple off-field incidents arise late last season.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua holds onto the ball for a first-down catch during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 18, 2026, at SoFi Stadium.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced in a statement on Thursday. Nacua’s suspension will cover the Rams’ Week 12-14 games against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Also read NFL suspends Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games for personal-conduct violation

Nacua was already set to miss those games while on injured reserve with a knee sprain in his right MCL and PCL as well as turf toe. He will be eligible to return from suspension and IR for the Rams’ Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Nacua will not be allowed in the team facility to rehab his knee and toe injuries during the first week of the suspension, but he will be permitted for the next two weeks.

The NFL’s statement did not specify what led to Nacua’s suspension, but he had multiple off-field incidents arise late last season. First, he went on a livestream with influencers and during his appearance criticized the NFL’s officiating and did a dance with anti-Semitic connotations. Nacua apologized for the dance, claiming ignorance of its meaning, but went on social media to criticize the officiating following the Rams’ next loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

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Then on New Year’s Eve, he was involved in an incident in which he allegedly bit the shoulder of a woman he was out with. The woman has since sued Nacua, also alleging that he made anti-Semitic comments during their night out. Nacua has denied that allegation through his attorney.

Following that lawsuit, head coach Sean McVay reiterated that he wanted Nacua – an All-Pro receiver – to be a member of the team for a long time, but he and other members of the organization added that Nacua’s actions off the field did impact the Rams’ decision to not sign him to a contract extension this offseason.

“The play on the field is amazing. And then with what the play has dictated and determined, there’s a responsibility in terms of representing all things, not exclusive to just that. He knows that,” McVay said in April at the owners meetings in Arizona.

“Those are the expectations. And you know, we’re hopeful that that’ll be something that this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow. ” This season, Nacua has played in seven games while battling various injuries. He has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns, all marks which lead the team.

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He missed last week’s game after getting injured on the final offensive play of the Rams’ victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.