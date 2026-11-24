The Los Angeles Rams are down to four healthy wide receivers before Wednesday night's game against Green Bay, while recently released veteran Brandon Aiyuk is available if he clears waivers.

The Los Angeles Rams are actively considering signing former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the San Francisco 49ers released him on Monday. This potential move comes as the Rams face a significant shortage of healthy receivers just days before their Wednesday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Sean McVay acknowledged the need for an upgrade but emphasized that the team is not in a rush to make a decision before the short week begins.

Aiyuk is the most high-profile option available after clearing waivers or being claimed by another team. He carries a substantial contract and a history of injury concerns, which has led to skepticism among many NFL teams. However, the Rams currently lack elite depth at the position, making his availability a tempting opportunity to add a veteran presence to the roster.

Also read 49ers make final decision on Brandon Aiyuk, ending ugly saga with former star

The Rams' current receiving corps is severely depleted due to season-ending injuries to key players. Wide receiver Puka Nacua and tight end Terrance Ferguson are both out for the rest of the year. This loss forces the team to rely on a mix of veteran veterans and unproven rookies, leaving head coach Sean McVay with limited options on the sideline.

Head coach Sean McVay stated that while he would never rule out opportunities to upgrade the roster, he believes the current group has performed well. He noted that the players executed a great job in the previous week's game. Despite these comments, the reality of the roster construction suggests that the Rams are in need of a reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The current wide receiver room features Brandin Cooks, Hunter Renfrow, and Tyreek Hill, but Hill's status remains unclear due to medical clearance issues. Rookie C.J. Daniels has seen action, and Konata Mumpfield has shown flashes of ability. However, Tutu Atwell has struggled recently, recording two drops on five targets over the last three weeks.

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Brandon Aiyuk offers a different skill set that could fit Sean McVay's offensive system perfectly. When healthy, he is a borderline top-ten wide receiver who excels at creating separation. He also contributes as a blocker in the run game, a trait that McVay highly values. Aiyuk had 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, demonstrating his capacity to be a primary passing threat.

The risk associated with Aiyuk involves his health, conditioning, and motivation. He is only 28 years old, which suggests there is plenty of football left in his career. The Rams could sign him to a minimum contract or practice squad deal, minimizing financial risk. If he does not work out, they can simply move on without a long-term commitment.

Other teams, such as the Washington Commanders, are also interested in Aiyuk. The Commanders were in trade discussions with the 49ers earlier in the season and have reportedly repaired relationships with Aiyuk. Their interest might make it difficult for the Rams to secure his services if they are not the first to act.

The Rams are currently 6-4 and sitting in a competitive playoff hunt. Adding a weapon like Aiyuk could be the difference between making the postseason and missing it entirely. The team has already experienced the pain of waiting for injured players to return, only to see them lose their seasons.

History suggests that low-risk moves can yield high rewards for the Rams. Signing Odell Beckham Jr. after his release from the Cleveland Browns is a prime example. Beckham produced significantly before suffering a career-altering injury in the Super Bowl. A similar outcome with Aiyuk would provide the offense with a game-changing element.

Head coach Sean McVay and the front office have balked at adding wide receivers since the early spring. They drafted C.J. Daniels in the sixth round but have not sought other external help. Given the current state of the roster, ignoring the availability of a player of Aiyuk's caliber would be a missed opportunity.

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The Rams cannot afford to continue doing nothing while their playoff hopes hang in the balance. They need a receiver who can step in and contribute immediately. Aiyuk has the upside to propel the team into the postseason if he can stay healthy and motivated.

Refusing to explore this potential upgrade would reinforce the same questionable decision-making that led to the current injury crisis. The Rams must be proactive in addressing their roster deficiencies. Aiyuk represents a viable solution to their wide receiver problems.

Even if Aiyuk is not the perfect answer, the potential benefits outweigh the risks. The Rams have reached a point where they have nothing to lose. A short-term deal allows them to test the waters without jeopardizing their future salary cap flexibility.

The Washington Commanders remain the favorite to sign Aiyuk, but the Rams have a stronger incentive to pursue him. Playing against the 49ers again gives Aiyuk a personal motivation to prove his worth. This rivalry dynamic could make the signing particularly appealing for both the player and the team.

The Rams need to move quickly to secure Aiyuk if they are serious about this pursuit. The Wednesday night game against Green Bay is just two days away. Time is of the essence, and any delays could result in another team claiming his services.

Sean McVay's patience has been tested throughout the season. The injuries to Nacua and Ferguson have exposed the lack of depth in the receiving corps. Aiyuk could provide the stability the offense desperately needs for a run at the playoffs.

The Rams must decide if they are willing to take a chance on a player with a checkered recent history. The potential rewards are significant, especially given their current standing in the NFC. This could be the move that defines their season.