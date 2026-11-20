A large theme for the Los Angeles Rams this season has been injuries. They’ve been one of the most-injured teams in the league, and it seems like as soon as one

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A large theme for the Los Angeles Rams this season has been injuries. They’ve been one of the most-injured teams in the league, and it seems like as soon as one player gets healthy, they lose two more.

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However, Over the next few weeks, the Rams will hope to get healthy and that some of their luck changes. However, that will also come with some potentially critical roster decisions. Entering the season, each team is given eight return designations from injured reserve. This means that a team can put a player on injured reserve, and after four weeks the team can opt to designate that player for return while activating their 21-day practice window.

A team has 21 days to add them to the active roster. If a team makes the playoffs, they are given two more designations. Throughout the season, the Rams have had to use a few of their designations. Prior to Week 1, the Rams usedThe Rams activated Trost in Week 6 ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Before Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, the Rams designated Ronnie Rivers, Terrance Ferguson, and Myles Garrett to return. With just those returns, the Rams have used up five of their eight return designations. There has been some confusion with Ferguson because he hasn’t been moved out of the practice window.

However, even if Ferguson’s practice window expires and the Rams don’t bring him back, that’s still a used return designation. That leaves the Rams with some difficult decisions to make. They are projected to designate Kobie Turner, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua to return. If that’s the case, the Rams wouldn’t have any return designations left.

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Where this becomes complicated is in the case of Coleman Shelton, who is out 4-6 weeks. Because the Rams can’t designate another player to return, the Rams either have to work with one less roster spot or be ok with losing Shelton until the playoffs. It also goes back to the decision for the Rams to bring back Rivers. The Rams brought back Rivers despite him being their RB3 and a special teams contributor.

That’s a role that the Rams should have been able to replace via an available free agent. Given the amount of injuries the Rams have had, every return designation and roster decision matters. While Rivers has been a valuable depth player, the Rams used a limited resource on a replaceable role. Now, with Shelton potentially needing to go on injured reserve, that decision could have significant consequences with the Rams out of return designations.

On Thursday afternoon, the NFL announced a three-week suspension to wide receiver Puka Nacua for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Nacua’s suspension coincidentally will take place while he’s on injured reserve, and he won’t miss any time that he would have missed otherwise. The timing of Nacua’s suspension is certainly odd. It can certainly be argued that the NFL missed the mark or didn’t read the room correctly.

However, none of that makes it some sort of conspiracy that the NFL is favoring the Rams. There is some precedent here as it has happened four times since 2018. In 2018, 2024, and 2025, David Perry, Sam Williams, and Daniel Ekuale all got handed suspensions while on IR or after suffering a season-ending injury. Mike Woods in 2023 was suspended while also on the non-football injury list.

It’s rare, and maybe the NFL needs to change it, but it’s not an exception because the Rams made some shady deal in a dark alley with the league. With that said, the NFL has come down hard on Nacua.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league communicated that, “Any further violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, including failing to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, will subject him to additional and more substantial discipline, including banishment from the League. ”Sticking with Nacua, a big topic of conversation this offseason will be whether or not the Rams decide to pay him.

Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal, and as a fifth-round pick, he doesn’t have a fifth-year option. It will be interesting to see if the Rams pay Nacua this offseason. As one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, it would seem crazy not to. For all of his off-field issues last offseason, he has seemingly turned a corner this year.

There may be some concern, but after the suspension and conversations in the building, there is likely some understanding that something needed to change. However, outside of the off-field situation, Nacua is set to miss at least six games with injuries this year. It would be the second time since 2024 that Nacua has missed six or more games.

The Rams also played one of their best offensive games of the season in Week 2 without Nacua and did so again last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

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“He's 25 years old and a brilliant player, but his play style makes you wonder about his longevity,” said ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “All of that is to say: I could at least imagine a scenario in which the Rams let him hit free agency, or franchise him and listen to offers. ” The Rams have done well to pay their players, and they certainly understand how important he is.

If the Rams give him an extension, it’s hard to see it not being team-friendly to some extent. With that said, the franchise tag likely isn’t out of the question either.in the Sean McVay era. The Rams ran 17 plays out of 21 or 20 personnel as Matthew Stafford went 12-for-16 for 202 yards and a touchdown with an EPA per dropback of 0.89. The Rams had a 56 percent success rate out of 20 personnel.

It seems unlikely that Pony Personnel becomes the main identity for the offense, but that doesn’t mean that the Rams won’t build on it going forward.

“The Rams' two-RB sets aren't going away any time soon,” said ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “Coach Sean McVay is going to lean into the areas where his personnel is the strongest, and right now Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are delivering in the run game. ” In Week 9, the Rams were in 11 personnel at a 42.5 percent rate. That was down to 4.5 percent on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Instead of three wide receivers with one tight end on the field, the Rams subbed the tight end for another running back. It seems very possible that going forward, many of the Rams’ three-wide-receiver sets will come out of 20 personnel. This is really contingent on the Rams staying mostly healthy on the offensive line. The loss of Coleman Shelton will hurt, but the Rams may be able to get by with Limmer.

A loss at tackle and the Rams could start to see things begin to snowball. However, if they can get by, the Rams’ defense is playing at a level right now where 11-6 is possible. If that happens,The Rams were able to scheme around the loss of Nacua on Sunday against the Cardinals.

However, they still need a third wide receiver and Brandon Aiyuk makes the most sense. The Rams may need to wait to sign him until after the game against the Green Bay Packers, but they need wide receiver depth going into the final stretch. It’s hard to see the Rams ever making the change, but there’s an argument to be had that Shaun Dolac should be starting at linebacker.

Nate Landman hasn’t played up to the contract that the Rams gave him last season. Dolac has limited snaps, but whenever he has played, he’s played well. It may be worth giving him an opportunity, especially if he can create turnovers like Landman, as he showed last week. There’s obviously no injury report this week with the Rams on their bye week.

Still, this seems like a good time to look at some of the Rams’ current injuries and see when they might be back in the lineup. Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times. He's been credentialed for events such as the NFL in Australia, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.