Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson out for season after shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson will miss the rest of the 2026 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The Rams will turn to Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to fill his role.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday. The injury is another significant blow for a Rams defense that has been battered by injuries all year.

Watson suffered the injury during the Rams Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. According to head coach Sean McVay, Watson told the medical staff, Give me half a bag. I need to get back out there. McVay explained that another shoulder dislocation carried a significant risk of further damage, making surgery the right decision despite Watson's desire to continue playing.

Also read Rams lose CB Jaylen Watson for the rest of the season

Watson Injury Blows Rams Secondary

There is no doubt that losing Watson is a huge blow to the secondary. The Rams made Watson their top free agent target in the spring after trading for his teammate Trent McDuffie. After giving up 346 yards passing and three touchdowns to Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, the Rams made it a point to rebuild their cornerback room and Watson was a big part of that.

Among qualifying cornerbacks, Watson's 0.71 yards per coverage snap ranked 10th in the NFL. His 4.87 yards per target ranked sixth. The Rams signed Watson to play on the boundary and he has been able to provide that. Watson has nine pass breakups, which ranks fifth this season.

Advertisement

He was an enforcer for us on the edge, said quarterback Matthew Stafford. He is a guy that brought it every single day, a guy that will be missed for sure. He is a really talented player, really physical corner who tackles. He had some fantastic games for us this season.

Rams Teammates Grieve Watson Loss

Inside the Rams locker room, the reaction went beyond football. Watson was not merely a teammate. He was a brother, and now, motivation to win. Safety and team captain Quentin Lake said, He is such an amazing teammate, an amazing person, and the loss of his presence is definitely going to be felt.

Lake revealed he texted Watson after learning the news. I said, Man, it is only God's plan, and at the end of the day, you have to trust in that. Be able to go out there, play hard, play fast for him, because that is exactly what he would want us to do. Cornerback Josh Wallace witnessed the painful injury firsthand.

I was right there standing over him, seeing him in pain, Wallace said. We are praying for him. Hope he has a speedy recovery. Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who figures to shoulder additional responsibility alongside Wallace, described the heartbreak of losing someone he had grown close to throughout the offseason.

Wallace Forbes Step Up for Rams

It was hard learning that one of our brothers was out for the season, Forbes said. Still, Forbes insisted the secondary remains confident in its ability to survive another devastating injury. With Watson out, the Rams will be relying on Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes in his spot. While there is certainly a difference in being a rotational player and playing full time, the Rams have gotten good production out of Wallace and Forbes this season.

Wallace ranks sixth in yards per coverage snap in 2026 and he has played often. When Watson was hurt in Week 4, Wallace played 100 percent of the defensive snaps. He also played all of the defensive snaps in Weeks 6 and 7 with McDuffie out due to injury. Wallace may be a rotational player, but he has played just five snaps fewer than Watson this season on defense and more snaps than McDuffie.

Advertisement

Using Forbes less in a smaller, rotational role has benefited both the team and the player. The Rams have been able to be more selective about the situations he plays in. Forbes' 0.49 yards per coverage snap ranks seventh in the NFL and his 3.13 yards per target ranks fourth. Despite playing just 25 percent of the defensive snaps this season, Forbes has been credited with seven impact plays via Sumer Sports.

Coaching Improves Rams Cornerback Grades

According to Pro Football Focus, Wallace and Forbes both rank among the top 12 cornerbacks in coverage grade. Forbes has a coverage grade of 79.9, which ranks seventh, and Wallace ranks 12 with a coverage grade of 76.4. While it may have been disappointing when the Rams lost Aubrey Pleasant in the offseason, the impact that defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake has had on the cornerback room cannot go unnoticed.

Under Lake, Wallace and Forbes have developed into reliable depth cornerbacks who have held their own when called upon. The Rams also signed Cam Lampkin to the active roster on Tuesday, who was a preseason and training camp standout. Given that Wallace has played in a full-time role for much of the season, the moment should not be too big for him. Wallace has gotten grabby at times as he has been called for three defensive pass interference penalties.

Rams Teammates Dedicate Season to Watson

However, for the most part, he has exceeded expectations. Linebacker Byron Young went one step further, dedicating the remainder of the season to Watson, injured defensive tackle Poona Ford and the other teammates whose seasons have ended prematurely. I hate to lose a guy like that, but we are going to keep going, Young said. We are going to do it for him.

Watson's season is over, but his influence is not. Lake believes the veteran's football intelligence and leadership can continue helping the secondary from the sidelines during his recovery. And while the Rams can replace Watson's snaps, replacing his physicality, leadership and unmistakable presence will not be nearly as simple. Again, losing Watson for the season is a significant blow to the defense.

However, Wallace has stepped in well when his number has been called and Forbes has also played well. The Rams have spent much of the season overcoming injuries, and Watson's absence presents another challenge. With Watson out, the Rams depth will certainly be tested, but based on what Wallace and Forbes have shown, there is reason for optimism.