Rams Keep Puka Nacua Off Injured Reserve, Eye Davante Adams Return After Packers Game

The Los Angeles Rams will not place wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve despite a significant knee injury, while coach Sean McVay said Davante Adams is expected back after the Packers game.

The Los Angeles Rams will not place wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve despite a significant knee injury, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

McVay also said the team expects Davante Adams back following the game against the Green Bay Packers. Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee and is expected to miss a significant period of time. Had the Rams placed him on injured reserve, the soonest he could return would be Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Also read Rams coach Sean McVay points to unlikely culprit behind Puka Nacua injury

By keeping him on the active roster, the Rams hope to get him back for their Week 14 rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. McVay told reporters the team will not place Nacua on injured reserve due to roster mechanics. He added that Nacua still will be out for a significant period of time. Keeping Nacua off injured reserve is an interesting choice, but it may be more about preserving return designations than an optimistic timeline.

Rams Manage Return Designations For Players

During the regular season, teams are allowed a limited number of return designations for players placed on injured reserve. As it stands, the Rams have already used return designations on Terrance Ferguson, Myles Garrett, Ronnie Rivers and Keagen Trost. With Adams set to return, that brings their total to five. The Rams will also likely use a return designation on Kobie Turner when he is healthy, leaving two spots for the remainder of the season.

If Nacua is expected back on the shorter end of four weeks, it makes sense to just eat that roster spot instead of using a return designation when it might be needed later. It also looms large that the Rams used one of their return designations on Rivers last week. With the second half of the season still to come, the Rams will likely try to preserve an injured reserve spot if they need it.

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If the Rams make the playoffs, they will be given two more return designations. Heading into the week, there was some thought that Adams could be back after the bye week to go up against his former team.

However, McVay said Wednesday that the team expects him back after the Packers game. Adams was initially given a 6-10 week timeline but was expected back on the shorter end of that. After the Packers game would put Adams right at six weeks. Adams remains sidelined with a ruptured hamstring suffered during the Rams Week 6 loss to Arizona.

Additionally, the Rams will be without Steve Avila for a handful of weeks but are hoping to avoid injured reserve with him as well. Tight end Terrance Ferguson injured his hamstring during practice last Friday, and reserve receiver Jordan Whittington was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Rams have been hit hard by injuries this season, forcing them to be strategic with how they manage the roster.

While keeping Nacua off injured reserve limits their flexibility in the short term, it could pay off later in the season. The Rams will have to survive the next few weeks without Nacua and Adams, but the hope remains that both will be back in time to help the team make a playoff push. The Rams have won three consecutive games and have a winning record for the first time this season.

Rams Receivers Depleted By Injuries

But judging by the state of their receiving corps, you would think they had just lost three straight games. Bodies are dropping faster than the team medical staff can count them, and the Rams once-explosive passing attack has been reduced to a collection of unproven and unknown receivers, a few familiar tight ends and a 38-year-old quarterback being asked to perform another miracle.

Because of self-inflicted mistakes earlier in the season, their Super Bowl aspirations are hanging by a thread, and even oddsmakers are not particularly optimistic about their playoff chances. But Matthew Stafford does not want to hear any of it. I believe in those guys. I hope they believe in me, and let us go rock and roll, Stafford said about how the Rams offense can keep rolling without his two biggest weapons.

That is the mentality inside the Rams locker room as Los Angeles (5-4) prepares for Sunday rematch with the Arizona Cardinals, desperately trying to extend its winning streak to four games despite a receiving corps that is thinner than dollar-store toilet paper. Now Stafford must somehow keep the offense operating at a championship level with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and rookie CJ Daniels among his primary healthy options.

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It is an enormous gamble for an organization that entered the season dreaming of playing in Super Bowl LXI in its own stadium. Obviously, there is not as many snaps that I have with those guys out there that are going to be playing than maybe Puka and Davante that I have accrued over the years, Stafford said.

But I still throw to those guys every single day in practice and have a ton of trust in what they can do. Mumpfield revealed Wednesday that Adams and Nacua have spent the season mentoring him, offering encouragement and preparing him for precisely this moment. They speak life into me all the time, Mumpfield said. Just telling me what they believe I can do and what I am capable of.

Mumpfield described Adams as a big brother and mentor, while revealing that he has tried to adopt Nacua physical mentality after the catch. When I catch the ball, I have to make them tackle me, Mumpfield said.

Rookie Daniels Dismisses Critics Concerns

Meanwhile, Daniels, who has yet to be targeted this season, is not particularly concerned about the growing chorus of critics declaring the Rams finished. Everybody that has a say outside of this building really does not matter to what we have got going on, Daniels said Wednesday. Asked whether he was anxious to finally prove himself on an NFL field, the rookie delivered a response that suggested he has no intention of shrinking from the spotlight. Stafford agrees.

CJ has done a hell of a job, Stafford said, praising the rookie performances against the Rams defense during practice. He is showing up in a big way a lot of different times. The question now is whether those practice performances can translate into production when the Cardinals are blitzing on Sunday. Stafford acknowledged that the Rams might have to completely reinvent their offensive approach, potentially leaning heavily on the running game with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

However that happens, whether that is running it 70 times or throwing it 70 times, it does not matter, Stafford said. What can we do to give ourselves the best chance? That is ultimately the challenge facing head coach Sean McVay. I think you explore everything, McVay said about the offense this week.

Honestly, it is really our job to figure out how do you maximize the pieces and the players that you do have? I think that is what your job is as a coach. The Rams have spent much of the season finding creative ways to overcome injuries, but there is only so much scheming can accomplish when the players responsible for making the offense dangerous are watching from the sidelines.

And with no reinforcements coming through the door before Sunday, the responsibility falls on Stafford and the remaining healthy skill players to keep the season alive.