Rams Lose Two Centers vs Cardinals But Win Game

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams overcame injuries to two starting centers against the Arizona Cardinals to secure a 34-6 victory on November 15, 2026, improving their record to 6-4.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered a masterful performance during the team's 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The offensive unit navigated a severe crisis along the interior line, surviving the early exits of both starting and backup centers while maintaining efficiency that kept their playoff hopes firmly on track.

Rams Center Injuries Limit Options

Starting center Coleman Shelton departed the game early in the first half after sustaining a hamstring injury that forced him off the field immediately. His replacement, Dylan McMahon, played only until shortly before halftime before suffering a separate knee injury that ended his availability for the remainder of the contest. This double injury crisis at the center position triggered an immediate reshuffling of the offensive line configuration.

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Beaux Limmer, who had already been starting at left guard in place of the injured Steve Avila due to a hamstring issue, shifted over to fill the center spot. Bill Murray stepped in to assume the duties at left guard in the absence of both Avila and Limmer. This rapid succession of personnel changes created a chaotic environment for the offense to adjust to on the fly.

Stafford Leads Despite Line Instability

Despite facing constant pressure from defensive ends like LJ Collier and playing without his preferred protective scheme, Matthew Stafford completed his passes with precision and discipline. The 38-year-old quarterback finished the game with 259 passing yards and three touchdowns against just one interception. His performance ensured the offense remained effective even as the line struggled to maintain cohesion throughout the half.

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The Cardinals attempted to exploit the disjointed line, yet the Rams managed to control the tempo and secure the blowout win. Stafford credited the resilience of the offensive linemen, noting that they adapted to the moving parts and settled into a rhythm that allowed the passing game to function. This ability to grind out wins has been a defining characteristic of the team's recent success.

Rams Stand 6-4 Ahead of Crucial Break

The victory improves the Los Angeles Rams record to 6-4 and places them in a tight three-way tie with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks for NFC wild-card positions. The team enters a much-needed bye week with a chance to heal, though updates on the status of Shelton and McMahon are not expected until at least Friday. This timeline raises significant concerns for the upcoming Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Packers.

The injury list for Los Angeles continues to grow, with the offense already missing key wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. The combination of missing skill players and a depleted interior line poses a serious challenge as the season enters its final stretch. Stafford emphasized the importance of battling through adversity, stating that the team is focused on continuing their winning streak despite the accumulating physical setbacks.