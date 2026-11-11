Rams Legend Steven Jackson Reflects on His Career, Kyren Williams and Playoff Hopes

The Los Angeles Rams have a strong history at the running back position, and one of the best within the last 20 years was Steven Jackson. While Jackson didn’t n

December 23, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson reacts after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Los Angeles Rams have a strong history at the running back position, and one of the best within the last 20 years was Steven Jackson. While Jackson didn’t necessarily play on many good Rams teams, he was always one of the bright spots and remained incredibly consistent. Jackson remains one of six running backs in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in eight consecutive seasons.

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Throughout the years, Jackson has remained involved in the Rams community. With Los Angeles sitting at 5-4 and on a three-game winning streak, Jackson recently talked with Rams On SI to share his thoughts on the team's current running back duo and playoff chances as it starts to get healthy.

Prior to the Rams’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, Jackson took part in a Rams community event in partnership with Edwards Lifesciences and their“At Edwards Lifesciences, we're committed to advancing heart health and helping more people understand the importance of early detection,” said Evan Webber, Vice President of Marketing at Edwards Lifesciences.

“Through our Off the Sidelines partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, we're making heart valve failure education and screening more accessible to the community. Together, we're encouraging adults 50 and older to be proactive about their heart health, talk to their healthcare provider, and get screened. ”after previously participating in the initiative during training camp, but also took part in one that the Rams held during training camp as well.

“I actually participated a couple of times this year with Edwards Life Sciences. I was screened myself to make sure that my heart passages are clear or if there's any concern to be brought to notice,” said Jackson.

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“It could be a silent killer…There are the conditions like this heart disease that could kill us quietly if we're not aware of it and not getting checked up…Early screening only takes 5 minutes of people’s time. ” While Jackson and Williams have different running styles, the emotion and heart that they play with are very similar.

It’s widely known that Williams grew up a Rams fan and there’s a photo of him as a kid in the Edward Jones Dome with Jackson. Williams has since followed in Jackson’s footsteps as a Rams running back and has been a similar model of consistency. Over the past three seasons, Williams has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. He is the only Rams running back since Jackson to rush for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

“Anytime you can have an influence on anybody's life in a positive way, you know, it's one of those things that's a feel-good story,” said Jackson. “I'm happy that my interaction with Kyren has left him in the sense that he thinks fondly of me.

And then to go on and see him have his own career and be very, very successful in his own right is even more rewarding to see that just compounding interest and just doing right by people. ” Throughout Jackson’s career, he was a true bell cow at running back. He started his career behind Marshall Faulk, but eventually took over as the lead player in the Rams’ backfield.

“Having Corum back him up, you see why the longevity of why they use them interchangeably and why you try to bring them both to the postseason healthy,” Jackson said. “They're both dynamic runners, but Kyren does an unbelievable job of finding the end zone. ”During Jackson’s career with the Rams, he didn’t experience a lot of team success. The Rams made the playoffs in Jackson’s rookie season, but never had a winning record.

Still, Jackson was a model of consistency despite not always getting the individual recognition. In 2009, the Rams went 1-15 and Jackson had one of the best years of his career. Jackson ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,416 and scored four touchdowns. In their lone win, Jackson rushed for 149 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

“There are certain things that we have a standard or we have beliefs or something in our inner core that we live to and hope to be a beacon of and we try to aspire to be that each and every day,” Jackson said. “For me as a kid that grew up wanting to play professional football, wanting to be an NFL running back, and having that answered and having that given to me with the opportunity, I didn't think it would be right in honoring what I worked so hard for and praised for to then take it for granted.

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” Some of the more fun battles to watch throughout Jackson’s career were his yearly matchups with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis. The two players faced off 17 times between 2007 and 2012. November 11, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis defends against St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson during the third quarter at Candlestick Park. The 49ers and the Rams tied 24-24.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect tWhile the Rams-49ers rivalry has taken on new life since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles, Jackson and Willis had their battles.

“I view playing against Patrick Willis and the 49ers defense as that me giving me the chance to rise to the occasion against someone that's a Hall of Famer,” said Jackson. “When you play with the passion that I try to show up with each and every Sunday, It lets everyone know that, you know, there's pride taken into what we put on the field. And that's how I carry myself in my career.

”The Rams have had an up-and-down season to say the least. They’ve dealt with injuries and lost some close games.

However, after beating the Washington Commanders, they have won three straight and are above .500 for the first time this year.and should continue to get healthy over the next few weeks and after their bye. At 5-4, the Rams control their own destiny and should have a good chance to make a late-season push at the playoffs.

“The Rams definitely had some tough losses, right? You know, you had the longer week one travel to Australia, and then you had a couple of games where you could say officiating was something to be to be raised,” Jackson said.

“When you think about a head coach, a quarterback, a general manager, all the decision makers, you have the right people in the right places. And I think as far as a roster, you're having guys get back healthy, speaking mostly about Myles Garrett, getting ready to come back to make a late push in this run. ”Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times. He's been credentialed for events such as the NFL in Australia, NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.