Rams lean on Blake Corum's 184 yards and a strong defense to defeat Packers
Blake Corum rushes for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown on his birthday as the Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 26-13 to extend their win streak.
Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard dives to pursuit of Rams running back Blake Corum in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 26-13 win Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.
Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown on his birthday as the Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 26-13 to extend their winning streak to five games. The Rams’ defense forced three turnovers and dominated time of possession ahead of a tough stretch of games that could define their season.
Corum, who turned 26 on Wednesday, carried the ball a career-high 32 times and eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game. Brandon McManus kicked four field goals. The Rams, the preseason Super Bowl favorite, had stumbled to a 2-4 start. But they have now won five games in a row.
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