Rams’ Jaylen Watson can still contribute despite season-ending injury

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula says the cornerback was emerging as a leader on and off the field and can still provide that with his approach to film study and positional meetings.

Trinity AudioWOODLAND HILLS — The Rams suffered a major blow to their defense on Wednesday when it was announced thatThe timing of Watson’s season-ending injury is unfortunate as the Rams are expected to return some key pieces back from injury,Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said on Thursday that the timing of Watson’s injury came at a time when he was emerging as a leader both on and off the field.

“It’s obviously a big loss. It felt like he was really just hitting his groove,” Shula said.

Also read Rams lose CB Jaylen Watson for the rest of the season

“He became a connector in the room. He was getting guys together. He asked great questions in the meeting room. It’s a huge loss and a lot of guys got to step up.

We have faith in the guys that are here. … You feel for the person because he was having a great year. ” Shula added that Watson’s approach to film and positional meetings will be that much more valuable now that he’s unable to play.

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“Taking the guys under his wing on the practice field. What I always loved about him was he was never afraid to ask a tough question in the meeting room,” Shula said.

“If he didn’t know, he was going to ask a question. When he gets back in there, that’s what we’re going to expect from him … ask those questions exactly the same like you’re playing to help all these guys. ” Defensive lineman Aaron Donald isn’t worried about the influx of injuries that have been plaguing the secondary this season.

“I play with some good guys. Some playmakers just playing some good ball right now,” the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said.

“Obviously, you lose a good player, you got another guy to step up that you trust. It’s always next man up. Understanding that the guy that’s going to step is not going to be too big of a drop off. It feels good when you got guys in the back end that you can trust.

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”Cornerback Trent McDuffie did not participate during the media viewing period of Thursday’s practice. It’s the second practice in a row that McDuffie has missed. He’s been dealing with a back ailment. Also absent for their second straight practice was safety Kam Curl.

With Watson, McDuffie, and Curl all nursing injuries, the Rams’ secondary could potentially look a whole lot different in the coming weeks. Players like Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Josh Wallace will be relied upon heavily going into their game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Tight end Terrence Ferguson and Garrett are gearing up for a return from their injured reserve stints. Both players returned to practice on Wednesday and were active participants again Thursday.

Considering how much 13 personnel the offense utilizes, Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase welcomed the addition of Ferguson with open arms.

“The more of those guys are available, the better we will be,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in each of those guys. The versatility they bring and the elements that has been able to bring during his career here. I’ve been encouraged by the guys who’ve been in there during his absence. ”