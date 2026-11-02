Rams Injury Update: Myles Garrett, Terrance Ferguson Return Windows Open vs Commanders

The Los Angeles Rams face a growing injury list despite recent wins. Key players Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson can return Sunday against Washington.

Head coach Steve McVay confirmed that defensive stars Myles Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson have opened their respective 21-day activation windows. This development marks a significant turning point for the Los Angeles Rams as they prepare for their upcoming Sunday matchup against the Washington Commanders. The team, currently sitting at a 4-4 record, has finally secured consecutive victories and is looking to build on this momentum.

Garrett And Ferguson Return Windows Open

Both players are now eligible to return from the injured list at any moment, potentially playing this Sunday in Inglewood. However, the coaching staff is expected to exercise caution. The Rams could choose a multi-week timeline for their return rather than rushing them back immediately. This strategic patience ensures that Garrett and Ferguson are fully healthy before rejoining the defensive and offensive units for critical late-season games.

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Critical Injury Updates On Watson And McDuffie

Cornerback Jaylen Watson has aggravated his right shoulder, which he originally dislocated against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. McVay stated that the team will monitor his status as the week progresses. While the coach expressed optimism regarding Watson's current strength levels, his availability for Sunday remains uncertain and is not guaranteed. Fellow cornerback Trent McDuffie also requires attention after suffering a back injury involving a knee impact against the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDuffie indicated that his back is feeling okay and he is taking recovery a day at a time. He added that he will do everything possible to suit up for the Sunday game. Despite these concerns, McDuffie remains optimistic about his physical condition. The Rams defense needs every healthy defender available as they prepare to face the Washington offense.

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Offensive Line And Skill Position Concerns

Running back Dean Connors suffered a broken hand and is expected to land on injured reserve for several weeks. This loss removes a key contributor from the backfield rotation. Offensive lineman Steve Avila experienced hamstring discomfort during the Chargers game. McVay expects Avila to be available against Washington, providing stability to the offensive line.

Tight end Colby Parkinson missed Sunday's game due to a rib injury sustained against the Raiders. He is progressing in his recovery but does not have a definitive return date yet. Linebacker Grant Stuard also felt something in his hamstring during pregame warmups. The Rams are proceeding cautiously with the special teams contributor to avoid further complications.

Rams Look To Maintain Momentum With Health

The Los Angeles Rams have battled injuries seemingly every week this season. Getting Garrett and Ferguson back would provide significant relief to a team that has seen its roster deplete frequently. At 4-4, the Rams have climbed out of an early-season hole and are playing with confidence. The immediate challenge is maintaining this health to preserve their winning streak.

Reinforcements are on the way for the defensive front and offensive skill positions. However, the coaching staff must ensure the current roster stays on the field. The team needs to keep their core players healthy to build upon this newfound momentum. The upcoming game against the Washington Commanders will serve as a critical test for the squad's depth and resilience.